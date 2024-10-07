Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Italian eatery on one of Liverpool’s top foodie streets officially serves the ‘Best Pizza’ in the whole of the UK.

Located on Bold Street, Crust is renowned for its delicious offerings from classic pizzas and pizza wraps to pasta and breads. With five pizza crusts to choose from, customers can opt for unique options such as black dough or a gluten-free base.

Owned by Italian brothers Paolo and Donato Cillo, who are also behind the city’s Italian Quarter in Williamson Square and the popular Gran Caffe on Duke Street and Lark Lane, Crust has been home to Neapolitan-style pizzas since it opened in 2015.

Now, the popular restaurant has added yet another accolade to its long list of achievements, at the eighth annual Italian Awards. Celebrating the very best of Italian Hospitality across the UK, the Italian Awards aim to recognise excellence with initial voting power given to the general public. The judges then decide on finalists and name the nations favourites in a range of categories.

Located on Bold Street, Crust is renowned for its delicious offerings from classic pizzas and pizza wraps to pasta and breads. | Handout

The sparkling awards ceremony took place in Leeds on Sunday (October 6), with Crust bagging the top award of ‘Best Pizza in the UK’. Discussing the award, co-owner Paolo Cillo said “Crust is home to Liverpool's best and most authentic pizza.

“My whole family is from Naples and authentic Neapolitan food is part of our heritage. We’re honoured to win Best Pizza in the UK for the second time running and want to say a big thank you to all of our loyal guests… In Crust we trust!”

Family run Sardinian restaurant, La Famiglia Liverpool also impressed, winning the title of ‘Best Restaurant in the North West’. Serving authentic Italian dishes such as seafood and pasta, the Stanley Street restaurant is highly-regarded by locals, with a TripAdvisor rating of 4.5 out of five stars. Announcing their win on social media, the La Famiglia team said: “Oops, we did it again.”

La Famiglia, Liverpool. | La Famiglia

Full list of 2024 Italian Awards winners

Best Wine Selection: LIVIN' Italy Restaurant, Leeds

LIVIN' Italy Restaurant, Leeds Best Pizza: Crust, Liverpool

Crust, Liverpool Best Trattoria: The Social Trattoria, Poynton

The Social Trattoria, Poynton Best Restaurant in the North East: Giuseppe's Italian Bistro, Gateshead

Giuseppe's Italian Bistro, Gateshead Best Deli Café: Bell E Buon, Newcastle

Bell E Buon, Newcastle Best Family Friendly Restaurant: Valentino’s, Wakefield

Valentino’s, Wakefield Best Team: Amico mio Ristorante Italiano, Clitheroe

Amico mio Ristorante Italiano, Clitheroe Best Restaurant in the Midlands : Osteria v2.0, Shrewsbury

: Osteria v2.0, Shrewsbury Best Restaurant in the South & East: Marcus Kitchen & Bar, Enfield

Marcus Kitchen & Bar, Enfield Best Restaurant in Yorkshire: Valentino’s, Wakefield

Valentino’s, Wakefield Best Family Business: Stefani's Pizzeria, Blackpool

Stefani's Pizzeria, Blackpool Best Pasta Chef: Courtyard Italian Restaurante, Great Yarmouth

Courtyard Italian Restaurante, Great Yarmouth Best Newcomer: Cicchetti Lounge, York

Cicchetti Lounge, York Best Pizzeria: Stable Hearth Neapolitan Pizzeria & Enoteca, Darlington

Stable Hearth Neapolitan Pizzeria & Enoteca, Darlington Best Restaurant Manager: Courtyard Italian Restaurante, Great Yarmouth

Courtyard Italian Restaurante, Great Yarmouth Best Chef: Osteria v2.0, Shrewsbury

Osteria v2.0, Shrewsbury Best Restaurant in the North West: La Famiglia, Liverpool

La Famiglia, Liverpool Best Restaurant in Wales: Fabrizio’s, Welshpool