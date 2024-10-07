Award-winning Liverpool restaurant serves 'the best pizza in the UK'
Located on Bold Street, Crust is renowned for its delicious offerings from classic pizzas and pizza wraps to pasta and breads. With five pizza crusts to choose from, customers can opt for unique options such as black dough or a gluten-free base.
Owned by Italian brothers Paolo and Donato Cillo, who are also behind the city’s Italian Quarter in Williamson Square and the popular Gran Caffe on Duke Street and Lark Lane, Crust has been home to Neapolitan-style pizzas since it opened in 2015.
Now, the popular restaurant has added yet another accolade to its long list of achievements, at the eighth annual Italian Awards. Celebrating the very best of Italian Hospitality across the UK, the Italian Awards aim to recognise excellence with initial voting power given to the general public. The judges then decide on finalists and name the nations favourites in a range of categories.
The sparkling awards ceremony took place in Leeds on Sunday (October 6), with Crust bagging the top award of ‘Best Pizza in the UK’. Discussing the award, co-owner Paolo Cillo said “Crust is home to Liverpool's best and most authentic pizza.
“My whole family is from Naples and authentic Neapolitan food is part of our heritage. We’re honoured to win Best Pizza in the UK for the second time running and want to say a big thank you to all of our loyal guests… In Crust we trust!”
Family run Sardinian restaurant, La Famiglia Liverpool also impressed, winning the title of ‘Best Restaurant in the North West’. Serving authentic Italian dishes such as seafood and pasta, the Stanley Street restaurant is highly-regarded by locals, with a TripAdvisor rating of 4.5 out of five stars. Announcing their win on social media, the La Famiglia team said: “Oops, we did it again.”
Full list of 2024 Italian Awards winners
- Best Wine Selection: LIVIN' Italy Restaurant, Leeds
- Best Pizza: Crust, Liverpool
- Best Trattoria: The Social Trattoria, Poynton
- Best Restaurant in the North East: Giuseppe's Italian Bistro, Gateshead
- Best Deli Café: Bell E Buon, Newcastle
- Best Family Friendly Restaurant: Valentino’s, Wakefield
- Best Team: Amico mio Ristorante Italiano, Clitheroe
- Best Restaurant in the Midlands: Osteria v2.0, Shrewsbury
- Best Restaurant in the South & East: Marcus Kitchen & Bar, Enfield
- Best Restaurant in Yorkshire: Valentino’s, Wakefield
- Best Family Business: Stefani's Pizzeria, Blackpool
- Best Pasta Chef: Courtyard Italian Restaurante, Great Yarmouth
- Best Newcomer: Cicchetti Lounge, York
- Best Pizzeria: Stable Hearth Neapolitan Pizzeria & Enoteca, Darlington
- Best Restaurant Manager: Courtyard Italian Restaurante, Great Yarmouth
- Best Chef: Osteria v2.0, Shrewsbury
- Best Restaurant in the North West: La Famiglia, Liverpool
- Best Restaurant in Wales: Fabrizio’s, Welshpool
