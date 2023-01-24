With the taboos surrounding sex seemingly diminishing with every generation, less traditional and more ‘acrobatic’ positions are becoming increasingly popular.
Discussing intimacy has become more normalised in recent years and the sex experts at Delicto have noticed this trend and analysed Google data to see which positions are the most popular in each UK city, including Liverpool.
Although the good old missionary is still standing strong, people across the country are increasingly searching for a range of more unusual positions to explore.
“Missionary is seen as a more intimate position as it is face-to-face, however the interest for more acrobatic and ‘distant’ positions such as speed bump and cowgirl are very common,” a spokesperson for Delicto said.
“It is important for couples to discuss what works best for each other when it comes to sex and this analysis highlights that across the UK residents are searching for a range of positions to potentially try out.”
Liverpool’s most popular positions
- Speedbump - This position is a simple version of doggy-style where the person below lies on their stomach, typically with a pillow underneath them.
- Missionary - The Christian church deemed missionary as the only appropriate way to procreate as it is one of the more conservative positions. In the modern day, its benefits are that it is seen as the most intimate position, extremely up close and personal, increasing connection through eye contact. It is also one of the least intimidating positions due to the lack of effort needed to put one another in this position and carry on the sexual act.
- Cowgirl - It is an extension of missionary, however in this scenario the person ‘on top’ is in the ‘superior’ position, facing them and straddling them in a squat.