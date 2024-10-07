Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new Haier Side By Side 90 Series 7 launched in September and is available to shop now.

After years of living in a rented house this summer I finally became a homeowner. A very exciting time in my life and with a new home I wanted all new décor, furniture and appliances.

Moving into our 1970s house the first thing we wanted to do was a brand new modern kitchen and with all singing and dancing kitchen appliances. We spent weeks working out which kettle and toaster we wanted and what colour we wanted the dinner sets.

But the biggest discussion was over which fridge freezer to buy. Let’s be honest, a big American freestanding fridge freezer is what most people want these days. However, I knew exactly what I did want and what I didn’t.

Most people want the water and ice dispensing fridge freezer but these are a waste of space. I wanted maximum storage for food on the inside whilst still looking chic and stylish on the outside. After searching the internet I found the perfect fridge freezer

The new Haier SBS 90 Series 7 £1,799.99 delivers on everything I wanted. The new side by side refrigerators offer large capacity while providing easy access to both fridge and freezer spaces. It features an elegant design that can fit any kitchen style and an intelligent electronic interface to set the perfect temperature according to your precise needs. It guarantees the perfect preservation of your food thanks to specialised zones, advanced technology.

Review: The new Haier SBS 90 Series 7 ‘I never knew I could get this excited over a fridge freezer’ | Haier

What I love most about the Haier fridge freezer is that it looks chic on the outside but on the inside it has plenty of space and the doors have shelves from top to bottom. This gives maximum storage and easy access for all the family.

The silver design measures 905 mm width by 726 mm depth and 1775 mm height so perfectly fits most kitchens. It also features no frost, light led and is a class A rated for energy efficiency. Honestly I never knew I could get this excited over a fridge freezer but the Haier SBS 90 Series 7delivers on everything you will need from a side by side fridge freezer.

Haier SBS 90 Series fridge freezer | Getty

This is the one product I will be telling all my friends about and if you are a fan of the ASMR fridge organising videos on TikTok then you will find me over there stocking the shelves and just loving my new fridge freezer.

The new Haier SBS 90 Series 7 is available to shop now and comes with free delivery from Haier.

