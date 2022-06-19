Formby property found in ideal family location (Pic: Rightmove)

Take a look at unique Sefton property worth £3.5m - complete with cinema and detached garden room

The five bedroom home is perfect for a family and is found in a stunning sought after location.

By Molly Paul
Sunday, 19th June 2022, 9:17 am

A brand new multi-million pound property on Shireburn Road, Formby is looking for its first family.

The wealthy street is just off the so called ‘millionaires’ row’ in the coastal village and is home to Liverpool and Everton players.

The stunning five bedroom and five bathroom home comes packed with every modern comfort and ample space to spend time with your loved ones.

Situated within walking distance of train stations and schools as well as having views of the Formby Golf Course from the landscaped patio and garden, the house is in an enviable location.

Complete with underfloor heating, the £3.5 million property has bright and spacious rooms including a double garage for your vehicles.

Take a walk through the beautiful home in the pictures below or go to Rightmove’s website for more information:

Undefined: related

1. Shiny new open spaces

Open plan kitchen and dining area (Pic: Rightmove)

Photo: Rightmove

2. Brand new build

Family room fitted with fireplace (Pic: Rightmove)

Photo: Rightmove

3. Enclosed garden

The back garden is westerly facing. (Photo: Rightmove)

4. Five bed, five bath

One of five bathrooms (Pic: Rightmove)

Photo: Rightmove

PropertySpaceSchools
Next Page
Page 1 of 3