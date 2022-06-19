A brand new multi-million pound property on Shireburn Road, Formby is looking for its first family.
The wealthy street is just off the so called ‘millionaires’ row’ in the coastal village and is home to Liverpool and Everton players.
The stunning five bedroom and five bathroom home comes packed with every modern comfort and ample space to spend time with your loved ones.
Situated within walking distance of train stations and schools as well as having views of the Formby Golf Course from the landscaped patio and garden, the house is in an enviable location.
Complete with underfloor heating, the £3.5 million property has bright and spacious rooms including a double garage for your vehicles.
Take a walk through the beautiful home in the pictures below or go to Rightmove’s website for more information: