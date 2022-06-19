The five bedroom home is perfect for a family and is found in a stunning sought after location.

A brand new multi-million pound property on Shireburn Road, Formby is looking for its first family.

The wealthy street is just off the so called ‘millionaires’ row’ in the coastal village and is home to Liverpool and Everton players.

The stunning five bedroom and five bathroom home comes packed with every modern comfort and ample space to spend time with your loved ones.

Situated within walking distance of train stations and schools as well as having views of the Formby Golf Course from the landscaped patio and garden, the house is in an enviable location.

Complete with underfloor heating, the £3.5 million property has bright and spacious rooms including a double garage for your vehicles.

Take a walk through the beautiful home in the pictures below or go to Rightmove’s website for more information:

1. Shiny new open spaces Open plan kitchen and dining area (Pic: Rightmove) Photo: Rightmove

2. Brand new build Family room fitted with fireplace (Pic: Rightmove) Photo: Rightmove

3. Enclosed garden The back garden is westerly facing. (Photo: Rightmove)

4. Five bed, five bath One of five bathrooms (Pic: Rightmove) Photo: Rightmove