Philip Barantini’s one-take chef drama Boiling Point is being made into a BBC series

The BBC has confirmed it has started filming for a new five-part television series based on Philip Barantini’s hit 2021 film, Boiling Point. The new production will see Stephen Graham reprise his role as troubled chef Andy Jones.

Filming will take place in Manchester and the plot will follow sous chef Carly years on from the original movie. Carly now heads her own restaurant with many of Andy’s team working alongside her but the pressure of being the big boss is mounting.

Executive Producer and Commissioning Editor for BBC Drama, Rebecca Ferguson said: “It’s incredibly exciting to announce that filming is now underway,”

“The creative team on Boiling Point have brought together the finest cast, featuring established talent and introducing some breathtakingly good new cast members who will no doubt become household names.”

Boiling Point scored four BAFTA nominations and 11 BIFA nominations in 2022.

BBC Boiling Point full cast revealed

Returning Cast

The cast of Boiling Point pose at the film's UK Premiere. The film is one of Netflix's highest rated additions in March (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images for BFI)

Vinette Robinson (Carly)

Stephen Graham (Andy Jones)

Ray Panthaki (Freeman)

Gary Lamont (Dean)

Áine Rose Daly (Robyn)

Taz Skylar (Bill)

Daniel Larkai (Jake)

Stephen McMillan (Jamie)

Hannah Traylen (Holly)

Izuka Hoyle (Camille)

New Cast