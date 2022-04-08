Sunday Times names Merseyside town one of best places to live in UK

The Sunday Times Best Places to Live 2022 guide described the Wirral town as having “a sprinkle of magic”.

A coastal town in Merseyside has been named in this year’s prestigious Sunday Times Best Places to Live 2022 guide.

Released on Friday, the comprehensive guide includes 70 locations deemed the cream of the crop from around the UK.

The expert judges behind the guide assess a wide range of factors, from schools, transport and broadband to culture, green spaces and the health of the high street.

They look to celebrate improving towns, villages or city centres, attractive, well-designed homes and locations bursting with community spirit – which the pandemic has shown to be the most vital quality of all.

West Kirby’s Marine Lake at sunset. Photo: Derrick Neill - stock.adobe.com

The best in the North West

In the North West category, West Kirby has been named as one of the six best locations to live in the region.

Commenting on the town at the north west tip of the Wirral Peninsula the judges said: “A view across the Dee estuary and the choice of excellent independent cafés and bars add a sprinkle of magic to a town that’s perfect for both active downsizers and families – with excellent schools, sports clubs and trains to Liverpool.”

West Kirby Marine Lake. Photo: David - stock.adobe.com

West Kirby was edged out of top spot for the North West by Trawden, Lancashire, which the judges said could possibly be the “most community-spirited village in the country”.

Also in the top six where Altrincham, in Greater Manchester, Christleton, a new entry to the list from Cheshire, Kirkby Lonsdale, in Cumbria, and Prestwich, in Greater Manchester.

West Kirby

If you fancy moving the family over to West Kirby, the average price of a house is £409,064, according to the Sunday Times partners Halifax.

Originally named Kirkjubyr, in Viking, the towns is now a mix of old and new with the Tudor buildings of The Crescent in the town centre complimented by Banks Road and its local independent shops, cafes, bars and restaurants.

The town has a large man-made coastal lake, the ‘Marine Lake, which offers incredible views out to the Welsh Hills across the Dee Estuary and a great place to stroll in the evening.

Dinghy sailing at Marine Lake, West Kirby, Wirral. Photo: Aslan - stock.adobe.com

Sailboarding, sailing and kayaking are all popular local sports.

At low tide it’s possible to walk across to the Hilbre Island archipelago to see some amazing wildlife, including rare birds and grey seals.

The Royal Liverpool Golf Club is just down the road and the area has plenty of parks and green spaces too.

The town, with a population of around 13,000, is served by West Kirby railway station on Merseyrail‘s Wirral line, with return services to Birkenhead and Liverpool.

What’s been said

Helen Davies, The Times and Sunday Times property editor said: “The Sunday Times Best Places to Live list is necessarily subjective. Leave it just to statistics and you will never capture the spirit of a place.