These parts of the borough are ideal for those looking to buy a home on a budget.

With people feeling the strain of the cost-of-living crisis and increased interest rates, many people hunting for a house will be looking closely at how much they can afford to pay.

The Bank of England’s decision to hike the base rate by 0.5 percentage points to 5% in June has not dampened market expectations that interest rates will remain high for some time yet, and Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has warned homeowners face a ’nightmare year’ of soaring costs.

Moneyfacts, the financial data provider, warned people looking for a new mortgage deal faced rates about 3% higher than a year ago. Our own analysis shows monthly repayments for a £250,000 mortgage on an average two-year fix of 5.49% would cost £401 more per month than it did two years ago.

But with renters also facing large hikes in what they pay, many will still want to get onto the property ladder. Others may be wanting to relocate or downsize.

So, which areas of St Helens have the cheapest property prices? Every three months, the Office for National Statistics releases highly localised figures showing how sale prices vary across England’s suburbs, towns and villages.

The latest set of figures pinpoint the parts of St Helens which had the cheapest homes, on average, in 2022. The figures are the median price, and encompass all home types and sizes.

1 . Town Centre East and Fingerpost In Town Centre East & Fingerpost, houses sold for an average price of £91,375 in 2022 Photo: Google Earth

2 . Town Centre West In Town Centre West, houses sold for an average price of £111,250 in 2022. Photo: Google Earth

3 . Broad Oak In Broad Oak, houses sold for an average price of £123,250 in 2022. Photo: Google Earth

4 . West Park In West Park, houses sold for an average price of £129,950 in 2022. Photo: Google Earth