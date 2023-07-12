Register
House prices in Wirral: The 11 cheapest neighbourhoods to buy property, according to official figures

These parts of the peninsula have the most affordable homes.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 12th Jul 2023, 12:50 BST

With the cost-of-living crisis ongoing, many people hunting for a house will be looking closely at how much they can afford to pay.

The Bank of England’s decision to hike the base rate by 0.5 percentage points to 5% in June has not dampened market expectations that interest rates will remain high for some time yet, and Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has warned homeowners face a ’nightmare year’ of soaring costs.

Moneyfacts, the financial data provider, warned people looking for a new mortgage deal faced rates about 3% higher than a year ago. Our own analysis shows monthly repayments for a £250,000 mortgage on an average two-year fix of 5.49% would cost £401 more per month than it did two years ago.

But with renters also facing large hikes in what they pay, many will still want to get onto the property ladder. Others may be wanting to relocate or downsize.

So, which areas of Wirral have the cheapest property prices? Every three months, the Office for National Statistics releases highly localised figures showing how sale prices vary across England’s suburbs, towns and villages.

The latest set of figures pinpoint the parts of Wirral which had the cheapest homes, on average, in 2022. The figures are the median price, and encompass all home types and sizes.

In Birkenhead South, houses sold for an average price of £98,175 in 2022.

1. Birkenhead South

In Birkenhead South, houses sold for an average price of £98,175 in 2022. Photo: Google Earth

In Birkenhead Central, houses sold for an average price of £100,000 in 2022.

2. Birkenhead Central

In Birkenhead Central, houses sold for an average price of £100,000 in 2022. Photo: Phil Nash from Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0 & GFDL

In Seacombe, houses sold for an average price of £105,000 in 2022.

3. Seacombe

In Seacombe, houses sold for an average price of £105,000 in 2022. Photo: User Rodhullandemu from Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 2.0

In Tranmere, houses sold for an average price of £115,000 in 2022.

4. Tranmere

In Tranmere, houses sold for an average price of £115,000 in 2022. Photo: Google Earth

