Greene King venues are a popular choice for pub-goers, with the company running more than 2,7000 pubs across the country.

Ten of Liverpool’s pubs are ran by Greene King, offering punters reasonably priced food and drink. But, which one is rated the best?

Here at LiverpoolWorld we have pulled together a useful guide to the Greene King experience, ranking the ten venues with an ‘L’ postcode from best to worst according to Google reviews.

1 . Lime Street Central ⭐4.5 - 📍Lime Street Central, 51 Lime Street, Liverpool L1 1QJ Photo: Lime Street Central

2 . The Arkles ⭐4.3 - 📍The Arkles, 77 Anfield Road, Liverpool L4 0TJ Photo: Rodhullandemu, CC BY-SA 4.0

3 . Royal Standard ⭐4.3 -📍Royal Standard, Leyfield Road, Liverpool L12 7HX Photo: The Royal Standard of West Derby by Raymond Knapman CC-2.0

4 . Willow Bank Tavern ⭐4.3 -📍Willow Bank Tavern, Smithdown Road, Liverpool L15 3JA Photo: Rodhullandemu, CC BY-SA 3.0