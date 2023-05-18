Register
The 10 Greene King pubs in Liverpool ranked from best to worst, according to Google Reviews

Reviewers have rated some pubs more fondly than others.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 18th May 2023, 13:15 BST

Greene King venues are a popular choice for pub-goers, with the company running more than 2,7000 pubs across the country.

Ten of Liverpool’s pubs are ran by Greene King, offering punters reasonably priced food and drink. But, which one is rated the best?

Here at LiverpoolWorld we have pulled together a useful guide to the Greene King experience, ranking the ten venues with an ‘L’ postcode from best to worst according to Google reviews.

⭐4.5 - 📍Lime Street Central, 51 Lime Street, Liverpool L1 1QJ

1. Lime Street Central

⭐4.5 - 📍Lime Street Central, 51 Lime Street, Liverpool L1 1QJ Photo: Lime Street Central

⭐4.3 - 📍The Arkles, 77 Anfield Road, Liverpool L4 0TJ

2. The Arkles

⭐4.3 - 📍The Arkles, 77 Anfield Road, Liverpool L4 0TJ Photo: Rodhullandemu, CC BY-SA 4.0

⭐4.3 -📍Royal Standard, Leyfield Road, Liverpool L12 7HX

3. Royal Standard

⭐4.3 -📍Royal Standard, Leyfield Road, Liverpool L12 7HX Photo: The Royal Standard of West Derby by Raymond Knapman CC-2.0

⭐4.3 -📍Willow Bank Tavern, Smithdown Road, Liverpool L15 3JA

4. Willow Bank Tavern

⭐4.3 -📍Willow Bank Tavern, Smithdown Road, Liverpool L15 3JA Photo: Rodhullandemu, CC BY-SA 3.0

