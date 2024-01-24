Register
The 12 poorest neighbourhoods in Liverpool based on average household income

The latest ONS figures reveal the stark difference between the city's richest and poorest areas.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 24th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT

The average annual household income in Liverpool's poorest neighbourhood is less than £29,000, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The latest figures, published by in October 2023 and covering the financial year ending in 2020, reveal the stark difference between the city's richest and poorest areas.

- The 19 richest areas of Liverpool based on average household income.

The 'wealthiest' area saw an average total income (before tax and housing costs) of £62,000, while the 'poorest' saw an average total household income of just £28,200.

Below are the 12 areas of Liverpool with the lowest average income, based on the latest available ONS figures. Is your neighbourhood on the list?

1. Toxteth Park - £28,200

2. Everton East - £29,100

3. Picton - £29,300

4. Everton West - £29,800

