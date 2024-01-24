The average annual household income in Liverpool's poorest neighbourhood is less than £29,000, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The latest figures, published by in October 2023 and covering the financial year ending in 2020, reveal the stark difference between the city's richest and poorest areas.

The 'wealthiest' area saw an average total income (before tax and housing costs) of £62,000, while the 'poorest' saw an average total household income of just £28,200.

Below are the 12 areas of Liverpool with the lowest average income, based on the latest available ONS figures. Is your neighbourhood on the list?

1 . Toxteth Park - £28,200 The average annual household income for Toxteth Park is £28,200 - according to the latest Office for National Statistics figures published in October 2023. Photo: Google Earth

2 . Everton East - £29,100 The average annual household income for Everton East is £29,100 - according to the latest Office for National Statistics figures published in October 2023. Photo: Google Earth

3 . Picton - £29,300 The average annual household income for Picton is £29,300 - according to the latest Office for National Statistics figures published in October 2023. Photo: Google Earth