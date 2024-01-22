People living in the wealthiest part of Liverpool earn, on average, more than twice as much as those living in the poorest area.

The average annual household income in Liverpool's wealthiest neighbourhood is more than £60,000, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The latest figures, published by in October 2023 and covering the financial year ending in 2020, reveal the stark difference between the city's richest and poorest areas.

The 'wealthiest' area saw an average total income (before tax and housing costs) of £62,000, while the 'poorest' saw an average total household income of £28,200.

Below are the 19 wealthiest areas of Liverpool, based on the latest available ONS figures. Is your neighbourhood on the list?

1 . Calderstones - £62,000 The average annual household income for Calderstones is £62,000 - according to the latest Office for National Statistics figures published in October 2023. Photo: William - stock.adobe.com

2 . Childwall West and Wavertree Green - £57,400 The average annual household income for Childwall West and Wavertree Green is £57,400 - according to the latest Office for National Statistics figures published in October 2023. Photo: Wikimedia

3 . West Allerton - £54,500 The average annual household income for West Allerton is £54,500 - according to the latest Office for National Statistics figures published in October 2023. Photo: Google Street View