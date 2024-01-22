The 19 richest areas of Liverpool based on average household income, including Childwall and Penny Lane
People living in the wealthiest part of Liverpool earn, on average, more than twice as much as those living in the poorest area.
The average annual household income in Liverpool's wealthiest neighbourhood is more than £60,000, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
The latest figures, published by in October 2023 and covering the financial year ending in 2020, reveal the stark difference between the city's richest and poorest areas.
The 'wealthiest' area saw an average total income (before tax and housing costs) of £62,000, while the 'poorest' saw an average total household income of £28,200.
Below are the 19 wealthiest areas of Liverpool, based on the latest available ONS figures. Is your neighbourhood on the list?