These are the 15 top places to live in and around Liverpool, according to the latest Garrington Property Finders Best Places to Live report.
We based the rankings on findings by the independent buying agency who provided overall location scores for the ‘best’ towns and villages across the country, including Liverpool and Merseyside.
Each area was given an overall rank based on data in a total of 18 categories, including proximity to open space, National Parks and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty, numbers of listed and period homes, air quality, crime figures and the percentage of homes with their closest primary school ranked ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.
- Get the biggest stories from Merseyside in your inbox with Liverpool World’s free newsletter emails.
The analysis included a total of 1,429 locations, with each given a ranking score between one and 1,429 - with ‘one’ being the top score.
So, which parts of Merseyside are the most desirable according to Garrington’s Best Places to Live 2024 report? Take a look at the gallery below to discover the 15 top towns and villages around Liverpool and Merseyside.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.