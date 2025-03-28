Best places to live Liverpool: The 15 best towns, villages and areas to live in Merseyside

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 28th Mar 2025, 13:15 BST

Discover the top 15 towns and villages to live in and around Liverpool.

These are the 15 top places to live in and around Liverpool, according to the latest Garrington Property Finders Best Places to Live report.

We based the rankings on findings by the independent buying agency who provided overall location scores for the ‘best’ towns and villages across the country, including Liverpool and Merseyside.

Each area was given an overall rank based on data in a total of 18 categories, including proximity to open space, National Parks and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty, numbers of listed and period homes, air quality, crime figures and the percentage of homes with their closest primary school ranked ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

The analysis included a total of 1,429 locations, with each given a ranking score between one and 1,429 - with ‘one’ being the top score.

So, which parts of Merseyside are the most desirable according to Garrington’s Best Places to Live 2024 report? Take a look at the gallery below to discover the 15 top towns and villages around Liverpool and Merseyside.

Taking the top spot was Rainford, with a national ranking of 96. The small village is known for its industrial and agricultural past and has ample green space to explore.

1. Rainford

Taking the top spot was Rainford, with a national ranking of 96. The small village is known for its industrial and agricultural past and has ample green space to explore. | Rainford Parish Council

In second place was Bebington, an idyllic town on the Wirral. The area is home to ample parkland and woodlands and is just a short train away from Liverpool city centre. It placed 98th in the national list.

2. Bebington

In second place was Bebington, an idyllic town on the Wirral. The area is home to ample parkland and woodlands and is just a short train away from Liverpool city centre. It placed 98th in the national list. | Jorge Franganillo, CC BY 3.0

At number three was Crosby, a coastal town just outside of Liverpool, known for its incredible 'Another Place' statues. The area boasts a gorgeous beach and coastal paths, and over the years, it has been home to many top footballers. Crosby placed at 105 in the overall list.

3. Crosby

At number three was Crosby, a coastal town just outside of Liverpool, known for its incredible 'Another Place' statues. The area boasts a gorgeous beach and coastal paths, and over the years, it has been home to many top footballers. Crosby placed at 105 in the overall list. | PA

At number four was Lydiate, a small village in Sefton. The area is a popular spot for a lovely walk and is home to cosy cafes and pubs. It is quite close to Maghull and a short trip into Liverpool city centre. Lydiate placed at number 139 in the overall list.

4. Lydiate

At number four was Lydiate, a small village in Sefton. The area is a popular spot for a lovely walk and is home to cosy cafes and pubs. It is quite close to Maghull and a short trip into Liverpool city centre. Lydiate placed at number 139 in the overall list. | Dominic Raynor

