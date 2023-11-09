One part of Liverpool sees homes sell for an average of £83,000 - a great option for those looking to get on the property ladder.

If you are looking to buy a house in Liverpool, these could be the perfect neighbourhoods for you, with the most affordable homes in the city.

In Liverpool, there is over £400,000 between homes in the cheapest and most expensive neighbourhoods, with one part of the city having an average house price of more than £500,000.

The latest set of figures from the Office for National Statistics pinpoint the parts of Liverpool which had the cheapest homes, on average, in the year up to March 2023. The figures are the median price, and encompass all home types and sizes.

From Anfield to Netherley, here are the 15 most affordable in neighbourhoods in Liverpool and how much it costs, on average, to buy a house in each of them.

1 . Walton South In Walton South, homes sold for an average of £83,000. Photo: Google Earth

2 . Kirkdale North In Kirkdale North, homes sold for an average of £86,700. Photo: Google Earth

3 . Everton East In Everton East, homes sold for an average of £87,500. Photo: Google Street View