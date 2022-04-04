The world’s best known race - The Grand National - returns to Aintree in 2022.
40 of the best runners and riders will descend upon the famous national hunt racing track to tackle the daunting four-and-a-half mile course -all with the same objective, to be crowned the 2022 champion.
Bringing in more than 500 million viewers across 140 countries worldwide, the 2022 race is the first with a live crowd since Tiger Roll claimed victory in 2019.
Here is everything you need to know about the Aintree Grand National 2022.
What is the Grand National?
The Grand National is a handicapped steeple chase - meaning the horses will be fitted with weighted handicaps.
These are based on the horse’s previous performance, with the idea that the horses should finish around the same time given that better horses are allotted more weight to carry.
First run in 1839, riders tackle a track covered with obstacles - featuring 30 gruelling Grand National fences that are larger than those used on your average horse race.
The horses and jockeys will race a total of four miles and 514 yards, which in horse racing terms equates to four miles and two-and-a-half furlongs - making it one of the longest races run in Britain and Ireland.
It is hosted at the Aintree Racecourse on an annual basis.
When is the Aintree Grand National?
The Aintree Grand National takes place on the third and final day of the Aintree racing card 2022.
Starting on Thursday, April 7 and culminating with the main event on Saturday, April 9.
On the opening day of the event (April 7), the first race starts at 1:45 pm.
For the second day of the event (April 8) - also known as Ladies Day - the first race begins at 1:45 pm.
The final day of the event (April 9) will have races starting from 1:45 pm.
The main event, which also falls on the final day of the event, will kick off at 5:15 pm.
Which horses are running in the 2022 Grand National?
There is a 40-runner-line-up ahead of this year’s Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse - not including a number of reserves in case there are any late withdrawals.
At the time of publishing, there are 77 horses on the longlist for the race, but this will be reduced to the main 40 in due course.
The final runners will be declared on April 8 - at this point, if there are any withdrawals, reserves will be unable to replace the non-runners, meaning fewer than 40 horses could run at this year’s event.
Here is the full list of 75 runners and riders:
- Minella Times (IRE) 9 11-09 161 J P McManus Henry de Bromhead IRE
- Delta Work (FR) 9 11-08 160 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
- Easysland (FR) 8 11-07 159 J P McManus Jonjo O’Neill
- Any Second Now (IRE) 10 11-07 159 J P McManus Ted Walsh IRE
- Run Wild Fred (IRE) 8 11-07 158 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
- Lostintranslation (IRE) 10 11-05 157 Taylor & O’Dwyer Colin Tizzard
- Brahma Bull (IRE) 11 11-05 157 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
- Battleoverdoyen (IRE) 9 11-05 157 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
- Burrows Saint (FR) 9 11-04 156 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
- Mount Ida (IRE) 8 11-04 156 KTDA Racing Gordon Elliott IRE
- Longhouse Poet (IRE) 8 11-03 155 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan Martin Brassil
- Fiddlerontheroof (IRE) 8 11-03 155 Taylor, Burley & O’Dwyer Colin Tizzard
- Two For Gold (IRE) 9 11-02 154 May We Never Be Found Out Partnership 2 Kim Bailey
- Santini (GB) 10 11-01 153 Richard & Lizzie Kelvin-Hughes Polly Gundry
- Samcro (IRE) 10 11-00 152 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
- Farclas (FR) 8 11-00 152 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
- Escaria Ten (FR) 8 11-00 152 McNeill Family Gordon Elliott IRE
- Good Boy Bobby (IRE) 9 10-12 150 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nigel Twiston-Davies
- Lord du Mesnil (FR) 9 10-12 150 Paul Porter & Mike & Mandy Smith Richard Hobson
- Coko Beach (FR) 7 10-12 150 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
- De Rasher Counter (GB) 10 10-11 149 Makin’ Bacon Partnership Emma Lavelle
- Caribean Boy (FR) 8 10-11 149 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson
- Court Maid (IRE) 9 10-11 149 Rory Larkin Tom Mullins IRE
- Kildisart (IRE) 10 10-10 148 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Ben Pauling
- Discorama (FR) 9 10-10 148 Andrew Gemmell/Thomas Friel Paul Nolan IRE
- Top Ville Ben (IRE) 10 10-10 148 Harbour Rose Partnership Philip Kirby
- Enjoy d’Allen (FR) 8 10-10 148 Railway View Stud Partnership Ciaran Murphy IRE
- Anibale Fly (FR) 12 10-10 148 J P McManus Tony Martin IRE
- Dingo Dollar (IRE) 10 10-10 148 M Warren J Holmes R Kidner & J Wright Sandy Thomson
- Freewheelin Dylan (IRE) 10 10-09 147 Sheila Mangan Dermot McLoughlin IRE
- Class Conti (FR) 10 10-09 147 Simon Munir/Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE
- Noble Yeats (IRE) 7 10-09 147 Robert Waley-Cohen Emmet Mullins IRE
- Mighty Thunder (GB) 9 10-09 147 Allson Sparkle Ltd Lucinda Russell
- Cloth Cap (IRE) 10 10-09 147 Exors of the late Trevor Hemmings Jonjo O’Neill
- Snow Leopardess (GB) 10 10-08 146 Andrew Fox-Pitt Charlie Longsdon
- Agusta Gold (IRE) 9 10-08 146 Dr S P Fitzgerald Willie Mullins IRE
- Phoenix Way (IRE) 9 10-08 146 J P McManus Harry Fry
- Poker Party (FR) 10 10-07 145 Robcour Henry de Bromhead
- Deise Aba (IRE) 9 10-07 145 Exors of the late Trevor Hemmings Philip Hobbs
- Blaklion (GB) 13 10-07 145 Darren & Annaley Yates Dan Skelton
- Death Duty (IRE) 11 10-06 144 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
- Go Another One (IRE) 10 10-06 144 Caroline Ahearn John McConnell IRE
- Domaine de L’Isle (FR) 9 10-06 144 12 Oaks Racing and Ian Hutchins Sean Curran
- Eclair Surf (FR) 8 10-05 143 Dominic Burke & Tim Syder Emma Lavelle
- Fortescue (GB) 8 10-05 143 T F F Nixon Henry Daly
- Romain de Senam (FR) 10 10-04 142 Judith Wilson David Pipe
- Commodore (FR) 10 10-04 142 Mrs C Watson & Mrs S Graham Venetia Williams
- School Boy Hours (IRE) 9 10-04 142 J P McManus Noel Meade IRE
- Scoir Mear (IRE) 12 10-02 140 J P McManus Tom Mullins IRE
- Full Back (FR) 7 10-02 140 Ashley Head Gary Moore
- Roi Mage (FR) 10 10-02 140 Douglas Pryde Patrick Griffin IRE
- Smoking Gun (IRE) 9 10-02 140 Barnard, Courtney, Madden, Gin & GGee’s Gordon Elliott IRE
- Mac Tottie (GB) 9 10-01 139 Steve & Jackie Fleetham Peter Bowen
- Kauto Riko (FR) 11 10-01 139 Mr and Mrs J. Dale and Partners Tom Gretton
- Hill Sixteen (GB) 9 10-00 138 J Fyffe & S Townshend Sandy Thomson
- Discordantly (IRE) 8 10-00 138 The Odd Fellows Partnership Jessica Harrington IRE
- Plan of Attack (IRE) 9 10-00 138 A Halsall Henry de Bromhead IRE
- Potters Corner (IRE) 12 10-00 138 All Stars Sports, Davies & Racehorse Club Christian Williams
- Robin des Foret (IRE) 12 9-13 137 The 119 Partnership John McConnell IRE
- Mortal (IRE) 10 9-13 137 Mr A. Dunlop Gordon Elliott IRE
- Secret Reprieve (IRE) 8 10-00 138 William & Angela Rucker Evan Williams
- Defi Bleu (FR) 9 9-13 137 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
- Definite Plan (IRE) 10 9-13 137 James Reilly Gordon Elliott IRE
- Mister Whitaker (IRE) 10 9-13 137 Tim Leslie Donald McCain
- Achille (FR) 12 9-11 Mrs Vida Bingham Venetia Williams
- Larry 9 9-11 Galloping On The South Downs Partnership Gary Moore
- Pink Eyed Pedro 11 9-11 Mr David Brace David Brace
- The Two Amigos 10 9-10 Bradley Partnership Nicky Martin
- The Hollow Ginge (IRE) 9 9-08 The Ginge Army Nigel Twiston-Davies
- Jerrysback (IRE) 10 9-06 Mr John P. McManus Ben Haslam
- Alpha des Obeaux (FR) 12 9-06 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
- Stones And Roses (IRE) 8 9-06 P. Reilly/C. Reilly W. P. Mullins Ireland
- Gwencily Berbas (FR) 11 9-06 Mr Aidan J. Ryan David Pipe
- Didero Vallis (FR) 9 9-06 Normans, Ramsay, Tufnell & Bishop Venetia Williams
- Via Dolorosa (FR) 10 9-01 Judith Wilson David Pipe
For more information about the full list of riders and runners that are likely to run during the Aintree Grand National, visit the official Grand National Guide website.
Who are the favourites to win the Grand National?
The odds being offered at the time of publication, which was before when runners are confirmed at the final declaration stage, are as follows:
- Any Second Now (8/1)
Finished third in the 2021 Grand National - will carry more weight this time around
- Delta Work (9/1)
One to watch as he triumphed at Cheltenham
- Escaria Ten (10/1)
Finished third at the 2021 National Hunt in Cheltenham
- Enjoy D’Allen (12/1)
Finished third in the Irish Grand National in 2021
- Snow Leopardess (12/1)
In good form having won at Aintree in the Becher Chase
- Minella Times (12/1)
History-maker with Rachael Blackmore becoming the first female jockey to win the Grand National last year - carrying much more weight this time around
*Odds provided by PaddyPower
What is the prize money for the Aintree Grand National 2022?
As much as riders compete at the Aintree Grand National for the history, thrill and glory of winning the event; the prize fund is almost definitely a major attraction too.
Standing at a staggering £1 million, the prize pot is split making sure that the winner will not be going home empty handed.
Last year’s winner, Minella Times, took home £375,000 - this was from a pot three-quarters the size of this year’s prize fund.
What TV channel is the Aintree Grand National 2022 on?
As well as welcoming over 150,000 fans at the racecourse throughout the event, the Aintree Grand National is also a popular event for people to watch on TV.
Live television coverage will be on ITV 1, ITV Hub and Racing TV, plus it will be streamed on various online bookmakers.
The first and last races of the day will be shown on Racing TV.
ITV 1 will be broadcasting five races each day, presented by Ed Chamberlain and Francesca Cumani.
Coverage will start heading into the first race at 1:45 pm on Thursday, April 7 on Racing TV - the main event will be live on ITV 1 from 5:15 pm.