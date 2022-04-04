Here is everything you need to know about the Aintree Grand National 2022.

The world’s best known race - The Grand National - returns to Aintree in 2022.

40 of the best runners and riders will descend upon the famous national hunt racing track to tackle the daunting four-and-a-half mile course -all with the same objective, to be crowned the 2022 champion.

Bringing in more than 500 million viewers across 140 countries worldwide, the 2022 race is the first with a live crowd since Tiger Roll claimed victory in 2019.

What is the Grand National?

The Grand National is a handicapped steeple chase - meaning the horses will be fitted with weighted handicaps.

These are based on the horse’s previous performance, with the idea that the horses should finish around the same time given that better horses are allotted more weight to carry.

First run in 1839, riders tackle a track covered with obstacles - featuring 30 gruelling Grand National fences that are larger than those used on your average horse race.

The horses and jockeys will race a total of four miles and 514 yards, which in horse racing terms equates to four miles and two-and-a-half furlongs - making it one of the longest races run in Britain and Ireland.

It is hosted at the Aintree Racecourse on an annual basis.

When is the Aintree Grand National?

The Aintree Grand National takes place on the third and final day of the Aintree racing card 2022.

Starting on Thursday, April 7 and culminating with the main event on Saturday, April 9.

On the opening day of the event (April 7), the first race starts at 1:45 pm.

For the second day of the event (April 8) - also known as Ladies Day - the first race begins at 1:45 pm.

The final day of the event (April 9) will have races starting from 1:45 pm.

The main event, which also falls on the final day of the event, will kick off at 5:15 pm.

Which horses are running in the 2022 Grand National?

There is a 40-runner-line-up ahead of this year’s Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse - not including a number of reserves in case there are any late withdrawals.

At the time of publishing, there are 77 horses on the longlist for the race, but this will be reduced to the main 40 in due course.

The final runners will be declared on April 8 - at this point, if there are any withdrawals, reserves will be unable to replace the non-runners, meaning fewer than 40 horses could run at this year’s event.

Here is the full list of 75 runners and riders:

Minella Times (IRE) 9 11-09 161 J P McManus Henry de Bromhead IRE

Delta Work (FR) 9 11-08 160 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE

Easysland (FR) 8 11-07 159 J P McManus Jonjo O’Neill

Any Second Now (IRE) 10 11-07 159 J P McManus Ted Walsh IRE

Run Wild Fred (IRE) 8 11-07 158 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE

Lostintranslation (IRE) 10 11-05 157 Taylor & O’Dwyer Colin Tizzard

Brahma Bull (IRE) 11 11-05 157 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE

Battleoverdoyen (IRE) 9 11-05 157 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE

Burrows Saint (FR) 9 11-04 156 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE

Mount Ida (IRE) 8 11-04 156 KTDA Racing Gordon Elliott IRE

Longhouse Poet (IRE) 8 11-03 155 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan Martin Brassil

Fiddlerontheroof (IRE) 8 11-03 155 Taylor, Burley & O’Dwyer Colin Tizzard

Two For Gold (IRE) 9 11-02 154 May We Never Be Found Out Partnership 2 Kim Bailey

Santini (GB) 10 11-01 153 Richard & Lizzie Kelvin-Hughes Polly Gundry

Samcro (IRE) 10 11-00 152 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE

Farclas (FR) 8 11-00 152 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE

Escaria Ten (FR) 8 11-00 152 McNeill Family Gordon Elliott IRE

Good Boy Bobby (IRE) 9 10-12 150 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nigel Twiston-Davies

Lord du Mesnil (FR) 9 10-12 150 Paul Porter & Mike & Mandy Smith Richard Hobson

Coko Beach (FR) 7 10-12 150 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE

De Rasher Counter (GB) 10 10-11 149 Makin’ Bacon Partnership Emma Lavelle

Caribean Boy (FR) 8 10-11 149 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson

Court Maid (IRE) 9 10-11 149 Rory Larkin Tom Mullins IRE

Kildisart (IRE) 10 10-10 148 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Ben Pauling

Discorama (FR) 9 10-10 148 Andrew Gemmell/Thomas Friel Paul Nolan IRE

Top Ville Ben (IRE) 10 10-10 148 Harbour Rose Partnership Philip Kirby

Enjoy d’Allen (FR) 8 10-10 148 Railway View Stud Partnership Ciaran Murphy IRE

Anibale Fly (FR) 12 10-10 148 J P McManus Tony Martin IRE

Dingo Dollar (IRE) 10 10-10 148 M Warren J Holmes R Kidner & J Wright Sandy Thomson

Freewheelin Dylan (IRE) 10 10-09 147 Sheila Mangan Dermot McLoughlin IRE

Class Conti (FR) 10 10-09 147 Simon Munir/Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE

Noble Yeats (IRE) 7 10-09 147 Robert Waley-Cohen Emmet Mullins IRE

Mighty Thunder (GB) 9 10-09 147 Allson Sparkle Ltd Lucinda Russell

Cloth Cap (IRE) 10 10-09 147 Exors of the late Trevor Hemmings Jonjo O’Neill

Snow Leopardess (GB) 10 10-08 146 Andrew Fox-Pitt Charlie Longsdon

Agusta Gold (IRE) 9 10-08 146 Dr S P Fitzgerald Willie Mullins IRE

Phoenix Way (IRE) 9 10-08 146 J P McManus Harry Fry

Poker Party (FR) 10 10-07 145 Robcour Henry de Bromhead

Deise Aba (IRE) 9 10-07 145 Exors of the late Trevor Hemmings Philip Hobbs

Blaklion (GB) 13 10-07 145 Darren & Annaley Yates Dan Skelton

Death Duty (IRE) 11 10-06 144 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE

Go Another One (IRE) 10 10-06 144 Caroline Ahearn John McConnell IRE

Domaine de L’Isle (FR) 9 10-06 144 12 Oaks Racing and Ian Hutchins Sean Curran

Eclair Surf (FR) 8 10-05 143 Dominic Burke & Tim Syder Emma Lavelle

Fortescue (GB) 8 10-05 143 T F F Nixon Henry Daly

Romain de Senam (FR) 10 10-04 142 Judith Wilson David Pipe

Commodore (FR) 10 10-04 142 Mrs C Watson & Mrs S Graham Venetia Williams

School Boy Hours (IRE) 9 10-04 142 J P McManus Noel Meade IRE

Scoir Mear (IRE) 12 10-02 140 J P McManus Tom Mullins IRE

Full Back (FR) 7 10-02 140 Ashley Head Gary Moore

Roi Mage (FR) 10 10-02 140 Douglas Pryde Patrick Griffin IRE

Smoking Gun (IRE) 9 10-02 140 Barnard, Courtney, Madden, Gin & GGee’s Gordon Elliott IRE

Mac Tottie (GB) 9 10-01 139 Steve & Jackie Fleetham Peter Bowen

Kauto Riko (FR) 11 10-01 139 Mr and Mrs J. Dale and Partners Tom Gretton

Hill Sixteen (GB) 9 10-00 138 J Fyffe & S Townshend Sandy Thomson

Discordantly (IRE) 8 10-00 138 The Odd Fellows Partnership Jessica Harrington IRE

Plan of Attack (IRE) 9 10-00 138 A Halsall Henry de Bromhead IRE

Potters Corner (IRE) 12 10-00 138 All Stars Sports, Davies & Racehorse Club Christian Williams

Robin des Foret (IRE) 12 9-13 137 The 119 Partnership John McConnell IRE

Mortal (IRE) 10 9-13 137 Mr A. Dunlop Gordon Elliott IRE

Secret Reprieve (IRE) 8 10-00 138 William & Angela Rucker Evan Williams

Defi Bleu (FR) 9 9-13 137 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE

Definite Plan (IRE) 10 9-13 137 James Reilly Gordon Elliott IRE

Mister Whitaker (IRE) 10 9-13 137 Tim Leslie Donald McCain

Achille (FR) 12 9-11 Mrs Vida Bingham Venetia Williams

Larry 9 9-11 Galloping On The South Downs Partnership Gary Moore

Pink Eyed Pedro 11 9-11 Mr David Brace David Brace

The Two Amigos 10 9-10 Bradley Partnership Nicky Martin

The Hollow Ginge (IRE) 9 9-08 The Ginge Army Nigel Twiston-Davies

Jerrysback (IRE) 10 9-06 Mr John P. McManus Ben Haslam

Alpha des Obeaux (FR) 12 9-06 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Stones And Roses (IRE) 8 9-06 P. Reilly/C. Reilly W. P. Mullins Ireland

Gwencily Berbas (FR) 11 9-06 Mr Aidan J. Ryan David Pipe

Didero Vallis (FR) 9 9-06 Normans, Ramsay, Tufnell & Bishop Venetia Williams

Via Dolorosa (FR) 10 9-01 Judith Wilson David Pipe

Who are the favourites to win the Grand National?

The odds being offered at the time of publication, which was before when runners are confirmed at the final declaration stage, are as follows:

Any Second Now (8/1)

Finished third in the 2021 Grand National - will carry more weight this time around

Delta Work (9/1)

One to watch as he triumphed at Cheltenham

Escaria Ten (10/1)

Finished third at the 2021 National Hunt in Cheltenham

Enjoy D’Allen (12/1)

Finished third in the Irish Grand National in 2021

Snow Leopardess (12/1)

In good form having won at Aintree in the Becher Chase

Minella Times (12/1)

History-maker with Rachael Blackmore becoming the first female jockey to win the Grand National last year - carrying much more weight this time around

*Odds provided by PaddyPower

What is the prize money for the Aintree Grand National 2022?

As much as riders compete at the Aintree Grand National for the history, thrill and glory of winning the event; the prize fund is almost definitely a major attraction too.

Standing at a staggering £1 million, the prize pot is split making sure that the winner will not be going home empty handed.

Last year’s winner, Minella Times, took home £375,000 - this was from a pot three-quarters the size of this year’s prize fund.

What TV channel is the Aintree Grand National 2022 on?

As well as welcoming over 150,000 fans at the racecourse throughout the event, the Aintree Grand National is also a popular event for people to watch on TV.

Live television coverage will be on ITV 1, ITV Hub and Racing TV, plus it will be streamed on various online bookmakers.

The first and last races of the day will be shown on Racing TV.

ITV 1 will be broadcasting five races each day, presented by Ed Chamberlain and Francesca Cumani.