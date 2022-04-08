Here is everything you need to know about the Aintree Grand National 2022.

The world’s best known race - The Grand National - returns to Aintree in 2022.

40 of the best runners and riders will descend upon the famous national hunt racing track to tackle the daunting four-and-a-half mile course -all with the same objective, to be crowned the 2022 champion.

Bringing in more than 500 million viewers across 140 countries worldwide, the 2022 race is the first with a live crowd since Tiger Roll claimed victory in 2019.

What is the Grand National?

The Grand National is a handicapped steeple chase - meaning the horses will be fitted with weighted handicaps.

These are based on the horse’s previous performance, with the idea that the horses should finish around the same time given that better horses are allotted more weight to carry.

First run in 1839, riders tackle a track covered with obstacles - featuring 30 gruelling Grand National fences that are larger than those used on your average horse race.

The horses and jockeys will race a total of four miles and 514 yards, which in horse racing terms equates to four miles and two-and-a-half furlongs - making it one of the longest races run in Britain and Ireland.

It is hosted at the Aintree Racecourse on an annual basis.

When is the Aintree Grand National?

The Aintree Grand National takes place on the third and final day of the Aintree racing card 2022.

Starting on Thursday, April 7 and culminating with the main event on Saturday, April 9.

On the opening day of the event (April 7), the first race starts at 1:45 pm.

For the second day of the event (April 8) - also known as Ladies Day - the first race begins at 1:45 pm.

The final day of the event (April 9) will have races starting from 1:45 pm.

The main event, which also falls on the final day of the event, will kick off at 5:15 pm.

Which horses are running in the 2022 Grand National?

There is a 40-runner-line-up ahead of this year’s Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse - not including a number of reserves in case there are any late withdrawals.

A list of 77 was named initially, but was reduced down to the final 40 on April 8.

Here is the full list of the final 40 runners and riders:

Minella Times (IRE) 9-11-10 161 JP McManus Henry de Bromhead (IRE) Rachael Blackmore

(IRE) 9-11-10 161 JP McManus Henry de Bromhead (IRE) Rachael Blackmore Delta Work (FR) 9-11-09 160 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott (IRE) Jack Kennedy

(FR) 9-11-09 160 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott (IRE) Jack Kennedy Easysland (FR) 8-11-08 159 JP McManus Jonjo O’Neill Jonjo O’Nell Jnr

(FR) 8-11-08 159 JP McManus Jonjo O’Neill Jonjo O’Nell Jnr Any Second Now (IRE) 10-11-08 159 JP McManus Ted Walsh (IRE) Mark Walsh

(IRE) 10-11-08 159 JP McManus Ted Walsh (IRE) Mark Walsh Run Wild Fred (IRE) 8-11-08 158 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott (IRE) Davy Russell

(IRE) 8-11-08 158 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott (IRE) Davy Russell Lostintranslation (IRE) 10-11-06 157 Taylor & O’Dwyer Colin Tizzard Harry Cobden

(IRE) 10-11-06 157 Taylor & O’Dwyer Colin Tizzard Harry Cobden Brahma Bull (IRE) 11-11-06 157 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins (IRE) Brian Hayes

(IRE) 11-11-06 157 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins (IRE) Brian Hayes Burrows Saint (FR) 9-11-05 156 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins (IRE) Paul Townend

(FR) 9-11-05 156 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins (IRE) Paul Townend Mount Ida (IRE) 8-11-05 156 KTDA Racing Gordon Elliott (IRE) Denis O’Regan

(IRE) 8-11-05 156 KTDA Racing Gordon Elliott (IRE) Denis O’Regan Longhouse Poet (IRE) 8-11-04 155 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan Martin Brassil (IRE) Darragh O’Keeffe

(IRE) 8-11-04 155 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan Martin Brassil (IRE) Darragh O’Keeffe Fiddlerontheroof (IRE) 8-11-04 155 Taylor, Burley & O’Dwyer Colin Tizzard Brendan Powell

(IRE) 8-11-04 155 Taylor, Burley & O’Dwyer Colin Tizzard Brendan Powell Two For Gold (IRE) 9-11-03 154 May We Never Be Found Out Partnership 2 Kim Bailey David Bass

(IRE) 9-11-03 154 May We Never Be Found Out Partnership 2 Kim Bailey David Bass Santini (GB) 10-11-02 153 Richard & Lizzie Kelvin-Hughes Polly Gundry Nick Scholfield

(GB) 10-11-02 153 Richard & Lizzie Kelvin-Hughes Polly Gundry Nick Scholfield Samcro (IRE) 10-11-01 152 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott (IRE) Sean Bowen

(IRE) 10-11-01 152 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott (IRE) Sean Bowen Escaria Ten (FR) 8-11-01 152 McNeill Family Gordon Elliott (IRE) Adrian Heskin

(FR) 8-11-01 152 McNeill Family Gordon Elliott (IRE) Adrian Heskin Good Boy Bobby (IRE) 9-10-13 150 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nigel Twiston-Davies Daryl Jacob

(IRE) 9-10-13 150 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nigel Twiston-Davies Daryl Jacob Lord du Mesnil (FR) 9-10-13 150 Paul Porter & Mike & Mandy Smith Richard Hobson Kielan Woods

(FR) 9-10-13 150 Paul Porter & Mike & Mandy Smith Richard Hobson Kielan Woods Coko Beach (FR) 7-10-13 150 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott (IRE) Sean Flanagan

(FR) 7-10-13 150 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott (IRE) Sean Flanagan De Rasher Counter (GB) 10-10-12 149 Makin’ Bacon Partnership Emma Lavelle Adam Wedge

(GB) 10-10-12 149 Makin’ Bacon Partnership Emma Lavelle Adam Wedge Kildisart (IRE) 10-10-11 148 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Ben Pauling James Bowen

(IRE) 10-10-11 148 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Ben Pauling James Bowen Discorama (FR) 9-10-11 148 Andrew Gemmell/Thomas Friel Paul Nolan (IRE) Bryan Cooper

(FR) 9-10-11 148 Andrew Gemmell/Thomas Friel Paul Nolan (IRE) Bryan Cooper Top Ville Ben (IRE) 10-10-11 148 Harbour Rose Partnership Philip Kirby Thomas Dowson

(IRE) 10-10-11 148 Harbour Rose Partnership Philip Kirby Thomas Dowson Enjoy d’Allen (FR) 8-10-11 148 Railway View Stud Partnership Ciaran Murphy (IRE) Conor Orr

(FR) 8-10-11 148 Railway View Stud Partnership Ciaran Murphy (IRE) Conor Orr Anibale Fly (FR) 12-10-11 148 JP McManus Tony Martin (IRE)

(FR) 12-10-11 148 JP McManus Tony Martin (IRE) Dingo Dollar (IRE) 10-10-11 148 M Warren J Holmes R Kidner & J Wright Sandy Thomson Ryan Mania

(IRE) 10-10-11 148 M Warren J Holmes R Kidner & J Wright Sandy Thomson Ryan Mania Freewheelin Dylan (IRE) 10-10-10 147 Sheila Mangan Dermot McLoughlin (IRE) Ricky Doyle

(IRE) 10-10-10 147 Sheila Mangan Dermot McLoughlin (IRE) Ricky Doyle Class Conti (FR) 10-10-10 147 Simon Munir/Isaac Souede Willie Mullins (IRE) Sam Twiston-Davies

(FR) 10-10-10 147 Simon Munir/Isaac Souede Willie Mullins (IRE) Sam Twiston-Davies Noble Yeats (IRE) 7-10-10 147 Robert Waley-Cohen Emmet Mullins (IRE) Mr Sam Waley-Cohen

(IRE) 7-10-10 147 Robert Waley-Cohen Emmet Mullins (IRE) Mr Sam Waley-Cohen Mighty Thunder (GB) 9-10-10 147 Allson Sparkle Ltd Lucinda Russell Derek Fox

(GB) 9-10-10 147 Allson Sparkle Ltd Lucinda Russell Derek Fox Cloth Cap (IRE) 10-10-10 147 Exors of the late Trevor Hemmings Jonjo O’Neill Tom Scudamore

(IRE) 10-10-10 147 Exors of the late Trevor Hemmings Jonjo O’Neill Tom Scudamore Snow Leopardess (GB) 10-10-09 146 Andrew Fox-Pitt Charlie Longsdon Aidan Coleman

(GB) 10-10-09 146 Andrew Fox-Pitt Charlie Longsdon Aidan Coleman Agusta Gold (IRE) 9-10-09 146 Dr SP Fitzgerald Willie Mullins (IRE) Danny Mullins

(IRE) 9-10-09 146 Dr SP Fitzgerald Willie Mullins (IRE) Danny Mullins Phoenix Way (IRE) 9-10-09 146 JP McManus Harry Fry Kevin Brogan

(IRE) 9-10-09 146 JP McManus Harry Fry Kevin Brogan Deise Aba (IRE) 9-10-08 145 Exors of the late Trevor Hemmings Philip Hobbs Tom O’Brien

(IRE) 9-10-08 145 Exors of the late Trevor Hemmings Philip Hobbs Tom O’Brien Blaklion (GB) 13-10-08 145 Darren & Annaley Yates Dan Skelton Harry Skelton

(GB) 13-10-08 145 Darren & Annaley Yates Dan Skelton Harry Skelton Poker Party (FR) 10-10-08 145 Robcour Henry de Bromhead (IRE) Robbie Power

(FR) 10-10-08 145 Robcour Henry de Bromhead (IRE) Robbie Power Death Duty (IRE) 11-10-07 144 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott (IRE) Jordan Gainford

(IRE) 11-10-07 144 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott (IRE) Jordan Gainford Domaine de L’Isle (FR) 9-10-07 144 12 Oaks Racing and Ian Hutchins Sean Curran Harry Bannister

(FR) 9-10-07 144 12 Oaks Racing and Ian Hutchins Sean Curran Harry Bannister Eclair Surf (FR) 8-10-06 143 Dominic Burke & Tim Syder Emma Lavelle Tom Bellamy

(FR) 8-10-06 143 Dominic Burke & Tim Syder Emma Lavelle Tom Bellamy Fortescue (GB) 8-10-06 143 TFF Nixon Henry Daly Hugh Nugent

For more information about the full list of riders and runners that will feature during the Aintree Grand National, visit the official Grand National Guide website .

The final reserve runners and riders have also been confirmed.

Here is the full list of reserve runners and riders:

Commodore (FR) 10-10-05 142 Mrs C Watson & Mrs S Graham Venetia Williams Charlie Deustch

(FR) 10-10-05 142 Mrs C Watson & Mrs S Graham Venetia Williams Charlie Deustch School Boy Hours (IRE) 9-10-05 142 JP McManus Noel Meade (IRE)

(IRE) 9-10-05 142 JP McManus Noel Meade (IRE) Romain de Senam (FR) 10-10-05 142 Judith Wilson David Pipe

(FR) 10-10-05 142 Judith Wilson David Pipe Roi Mage (FR) 10-10-03 140 Douglas Pryde Patrick Griffin IRE

Who are the favourites to win the Grand National?

The odds being offered at the time of publication, which was before when runners are confirmed at the final declaration stage, are as follows:

Any Second Now (8/1)

Finished third in the 2021 Grand National - will carry more weight this time around

Delta Work (9/1)

One to watch as he triumphed at Cheltenham

Escaria Ten (10/1)

Finished third at the 2021 National Hunt in Cheltenham

Enjoy D’Allen (12/1)

Finished third in the Irish Grand National in 2021

Snow Leopardess (12/1)

In good form having won at Aintree in the Becher Chase

Minella Times (12/1)

History-maker with Rachael Blackmore becoming the first female jockey to win the Grand National last year - carrying much more weight this time around

*Odds provided by PaddyPower

What is the prize money for the Aintree Grand National 2022?

As much as riders compete at the Aintree Grand National for the history, thrill and glory of winning the event; the prize fund is almost definitely a major attraction too.

Standing at a staggering £1 million, the prize pot is split making sure that the winner will not be going home empty handed.

Last year’s winner, Minella Times, took home £375,000 - this was from a pot three-quarters the size of this year’s prize fund.

What TV channel is the Aintree Grand National 2022 on?

As well as welcoming over 150,000 fans at the racecourse throughout the event, the Aintree Grand National is also a popular event for people to watch on TV.

Live television coverage will be on ITV 1, ITV Hub and Racing TV, plus it will be streamed on various online bookmakers.

The first and last races of the day will be shown on Racing TV.

ITV 1 will be broadcasting five races each day, presented by Ed Chamberlain and Francesca Cumani.