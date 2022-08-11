How far will Liverpudlians need to drive to reach a Times’ best beach?

Blackpool has been named as one of the UK’s best beaches by The Times , but no such luck for Crosby Beach and a host of others in Merseyside.

The fact that the likes of Ainsdale, Formby, Crosby, Southport, West Kirby, Hoylake, Wallasey and New Brighton were all overlooked will certainly rankle with locals.

The round-up by The Times of the best beaches across the UK comes shortly before another heatwave is set to heat Liverpool up this week.

As the public look toward staying in the UK for their holidays this year, this summer is an important one for beach resorts and coastal towns where those areas have struggled due two years of Covid-19 restrictions .

But is Blackpool Central the closest beach on The Times’ list? Liverpoolworld has had a look and even extended our search for those happy to drive a little further out.

Where was the UK’s best beach?

Sandhaven in South Shields was named the best beach in 2022 in a recent article by The Times.

The Times have called Sandhaven in South Shields the best beach in the UK for 2022.

In their review, they stated that “immaculate golden sands aim to please all of the people all of the time, from the surfers, paddleboarders, joggers and yoga bunnies to the beach casters with their rods, the families with pushchairs, those of reduced mobility (beach wheelchairs are available to borrow) and the school groups in their high-vis vests.”

It is a little bit of a venture from Liverpool to Sandhaven (over three hours if you’re taking the M62 and M19 ), but this “hidden gem” still has some accommodation available for a long weekend outside Liverpool.

Where is the closest best beach to Liverpool?

It was inevitable that Blackpool Central would appear on the list, and in a round-up of the best beaches in the North of England the coastal city with its seven miles of beach is still considered spectacular - despite areas regarded in the very same Times’ article as “grim’’ .

Blackpool Central was named as one of the UK’s best beaches, despite The Times article admitting parts of the area were grim.

Despite this, The Times continued that “Central Pier, overlooked by the Tower, is the archetype: you can still rent deckchairs, buy whelks and winkles at Roberts’ Oyster Bar, ride a donkey and walk a spectacular prom, and in 2022, after years of effort, four Blackpool beaches have gained the coveted Seaside award.”

It’s a little over an hour to reach and it has gotten a bit of a reputation as “that place” for stag do’s and hen parties, but when strictly speaking about the scenery, we’re in agreement that it is still a sight to behold.

If you fancy challenging expectations, you can check out a range of holiday accommodation in and around Blackpool Central on Tripadvisor .

Where are the best beaches within a three hours drive from Liverpool?

If a three hour drive is the most you’re happy to drive to experience one of the beaches on The Times’ list, then why not consider the following options?

Driving times may differ due to traffic at peak times

Where did Crosby Beach place on The Times’ Best Beaches?

It got snubbed, we’re sorry to say.

The humble Crosby Beach , an ideal location to see the Sturgeon supermoon this evening, didn’t place in the The Times’ list. Which we understand might come as a shock with Blackpool’s inclusion.