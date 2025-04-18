Top 10 Liverpool neighbourhoods with the biggest increase in property prices

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 18th Apr 2025, 16:00 BST

Property prices are on the rise in these Liverpool areas.

A new report ranks all neighbourhoods in Liverpool based on how much their house prices have increased over a yearly period.

Online Marketing Surgery and BLG Development Finance have created their House Growth Report, which ranks neighbourhoods in Liverpool based on their house price percentage change from September 2023 to September 2024, using figures from the Office for National Statistics.

Take a look at the gallery below to see the top 10 Liverpool neighbourhoods with the biggest rise in property prices.

Average property prices increased by 25.8%, from £155,000 in September 2023 to £195,000 in September 2024.

1. Dovecot

Average property prices increased by 20.6%, from £131,450 in September 2023 to £158,500 in September 2024.

2. Chinatown, St James & Georgian Quarter

Average property prices increased by 15.7%, from £207,500 in September 2023 to £240,000 in September 2024.

3. Sandfield Park & Holly Lodge

Average property prices increased by 13.2%, from £159,950 in September 2023 to £181,000 in September 2024.

4. Albert Dock & Queen's Dock

