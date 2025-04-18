A new report ranks all neighbourhoods in Liverpool based on how much their house prices have increased over a yearly period.

Online Marketing Surgery and BLG Development Finance have created their House Growth Report, which ranks neighbourhoods in Liverpool based on their house price percentage change from September 2023 to September 2024, using figures from the Office for National Statistics.

Take a look at the gallery below to see the top 10 Liverpool neighbourhoods with the biggest rise in property prices.

1 . Dovecot Average property prices increased by 25.8%, from £155,000 in September 2023 to £195,000 in September 2024. | Rept0n1x, CC BY-SA 3.0

2 . Chinatown, St James & Georgian Quarter Average property prices increased by 20.6%, from £131,450 in September 2023 to £158,500 in September 2024. | Jason Wells - stock.adobe.com

3 . Sandfield Park & Holly Lodge Average property prices increased by 15.7%, from £207,500 in September 2023 to £240,000 in September 2024. | User Rodhullandemu via Wikimedia

4 . Albert Dock & Queen's Dock Average property prices increased by 13.2%, from £159,950 in September 2023 to £181,000 in September 2024. | Submitted