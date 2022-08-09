18 parks from Merseyside have been shortlisted as part of the UK’s Favourite Parks 2022.
The nominees for the UK’s Favourite Parks 2022 has now been released, with Liverpool and Merseyside featuring prominently on the Fields In Trust group’s shortlist - an independent charity with over 90 years’ experience protecting parks and green spaces.
The UK’s Favourite Park award was first given out in 2015 and three parks in the UK have won the title since its launch - Stanley Park in Blackpool (2017, 2019), Telford Town Park (2015) and Rouken Glen Park in Glasgow (2015).
Most Popular
What is the UK’s Favourite Parks 2022 award?
UK’s Favourite Parks is a two phase award. Firstly, the Fields In Trust group invited the public to nominate their favourite local park.
Any publicly accessible local green space was eligible to be nominated during the nominations window which ran from noon on Thursday 9th June 2022 until Tuesday 5th July.
Any park placing within the top 20% of nominations will receive recognition as a Local Favourite.
What parks are listed from Merseyside for the UK’s Favourite Parks 2022?
Some of Tripadvisor’s favourites are included on the list, including Sefton Park, Calderstones Park, Otterspool Promenade, Southport’s Botanic Gardens and Croxteth Hall and Country Park.
Sefton Park
Location: Sefton Park Drive, Liverpool L17 1AP
What Tripadvisor reviewers said: “Fantastic park loads of space palm house bandstand boating lake gothic fountain ice cream parlour delicious. Plenty of benches and picnic benches. Very friendly squirrels - enjoyed it there.”
Find out more by visiting the Sefton Park page on Tripadvisor.
Calderstones Park
Location: Calderstones Road, Liverpool L18 6HS
What Tripadvisor reviewers said: “Lovely park with well kept gardens and squirrels so we often go on a squirrel hunt. Lots of green areas to take a picnic and also they sometimes have a fair there with a free urban beach.”
Find out more by visiting the Calderstones Park page on Tripadvisor.
Otterspool Park
Location: Otterspool Drive, Liverpool L17 5AL
What Tripadvisor reviewers said: “Miles of wide River Mersey promenade with lovely riverside greenery. Super for walking and cycling with views over to the Wirral. Loads of free car parking in its different sections. Simply walk, jog, take the doggie for a walk, fish or just sit and stare. It’s ace!
Find out more by visiting the Otterspool Park page on Tripadvisor.
Botanic Gardens, Southport
Location: Bankfield Lane, Southport PR9 7NB
What Tripadvisor reviewers said: “The fernery is absolutely magical. I would recommend everybody to visit it. The grounds are beautiful and well maintained. Congratulations to all the volunteers for their hard work. It was well worth a visit.”
Find out more by visiting the Botanical Gardens page on Tripadvisor.
Croxteth Hall and Country Park
Location: Muirhead Avenue East, Liverpool L12 1EL
What Tripadvisor reviewers said: “I’ve been visiting here for over 25 years and I still find new pathways and areas to enjoy. The staff are helpful, kind and friendly throughout the park and Hall. Great and Safe for young people, old people and families.
Find out more by visiting the Croxteth Hall and Country Park page on Tripadvisor.
The full list of Merseyside parks up for nomination for the UK’s Favourite Parks 2022 award:
- Botanic Gardens, Southport
- Calderstones Park, Allerton, Liverpool
- Camp Hill, Woolton
- Court Hey Park, Huyton
- Croxteth Hall and Country Park, Croxteth, Liverpool
- Derby Park, Bootle
- Eaton Street Park, Knowsley
- Greenbank Park, Liverpool
- KGV Browns Field, Prescot
- Norris Green Park, Liverpool
- Otterspool Park, Liverpool
- Prince’s Park, Toxteth, Liverpool
- Rimrose Valley Country Park, Sefton
- Score Lane Gardens, Liverpool
- Sefton Park, Liverpool
- Sherdley Park, St Helens
- Stanley Park, Anfield, Liverpool
- Walton Hall Park, Liverpool
How do I vote for my favourite park in Liverpool?
Voting is now open and will close at noon on Thursday 18 August 2022.
You can vote by visiting the UK’s Favourite Parks and make your nomination on the website.
Voting closes at noon on August 18 2022.
At close of voting the parks with the most votes in each of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will be named National Favourites and the overall winner of the UK’s Favourite Park 2022.