I don't believe New Brighton is one of the UK's worst seaside towns - here's why

Explore why we love New Brighton - a vibrant coastal town with a golden beach, rich history, and thriving cultural scene.

New Brighton has been ranked among the UK’s worst seaside towns.

While the town features in The Times and The Sunday Times’ latest best places to live guide, championing coastal spots, Which?’s recent seaside rankings placed the Wirral coastal gem 108th - out of 118 seaside towns - with a mediocre destination score of 52% and its beach scoring two out five stars.

We disagree with Which?’s ranking - which is based on a survey of almost 4,000 Which? members - and here’s why. From Liverpool, you can get to the seaside town by car in around 20 minutes, or you can hop on the train and get there in roughly the same time.

While we can agree that New Brighton isn’t the bustling seaside resort it once was - with bathing pools, a pier and a ballroom - it is turning itself into an innovative, modern resort and has gone from strength to strength in recent years.

It is bursting with independent bars and restaurants, music venues, record stores, vintage shops and a community book store, as well as a cinema, lovely beach, chain restaurants and supermarket. Two iconic pubs are even set to reopen, showing the area really is fighting back against a long period of decline.

The area also boasts a unique mix of old and new. Its 19th-century Grade II listed former sea defence, Fort Perch Rock, together with a wide variety of other heritage and historical points of interest. Large grassed seafront areas, known locally as 'the dips', provide the perfect venue for large-scale events.

With the longest promenade in the UK, a trip to the beach, especially when the weather is in your favour, can provide hours of fun, all with a vista of Liverpool's iconic skyline from New Brighton.