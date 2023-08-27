Liverpool is home to one of the world’s largest cathedrals and it’s completely free to visit.

The largest cathedral in the UK and fifth largest in the world, Liverpool Cathedral has been recognised as one of the city’s highest rated attractions.

Recently winning a prestigious accolade, the cathedral is a truly iconic building, home to beautiful architecture, stained glass windows and breathtaking views.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We have created a guide to Liverpool Cathedral, including visiting times, installations to see and where to get food and drink.

Visiting times for Liverpool Cathedral

Liverpool Cathedral is free to visit and is funded through its enterprise and fundraising efforts. Booking is not required. Full opening hours:

Monday: 10.00am to 6.00pm.

Tuesday: 10.00am to 6.00pm.

Wednesday: 10.00am to 6.00pm.

Thursday: 10.00am to 6.00pm.

Friday: 10.00am to 6.00pm.

Saturday: 10.00am to 6.00pm.

Sunday: 12.00pm to 6.00pm.

Food and drink

A range of food and drinks are available at the Welsford Bistro, including Scouse, soup and sandwiches. The eatery is open from 10.00am to 4.30pm daily and the full menu can be found here.

Art Installations

The cathedral is home to amazing, large-scale art installations, and is currently exhibiting ‘Identity’ - its largest ever. Identity explores the concept of how we are all connected, and runs until September 3. Previous installations include Coalescence and Gaia.

Coalescence. Image: Liverpool Cathedral

The Tower Experience

Advertisement

Advertisement

The highest cathedral in the UK - 152m (500ft) above sea level - visitors can explore the Vestey Tower and experience amazing views of the city and beyond. This does cost, however, it is only £20 for a family of five.

Parking at Liverpool Cathedral