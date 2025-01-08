Virtual game currency to be listed on stock exchange

The ETP is expected to be listed on Switzerland’s SIX Swiss Exchange, the largest stock exchange in the country and the third largest in Europe, during the first quarter of 2025. | Floki Inu

A cryptocurrency used in a popular virtual game is set to become only the second in history to migrate onto a real-world stock exchange.

Floki is the currency of the Floki ecosystem, where it can be used for in-game purchases and trading merchandise and collectables.

Now it is being launched as an exchange-traded product (ETP) and becomes Europe's second memecoin to migrate onto a real-world exchange, following Dogecoin.

The ETP is expected to be listed on Switzerland’s SIX Swiss Exchange, the largest stock exchange in the country and the third largest in Europe, during the first quarter of 2025.

This will allow investors to track and gain exposure to the underlying asset through a regulated financial product.

It comes after the decentralised autonomous organisation (DOA) which runs Floki unanimously approved in favour of allocating liquidity for the establishment of a Floki ETP, on December 27.

It marks the first time a Floki DAO initiative has passed without a single opposing vote.

A core advisor at Floki described the vote as “a pivotal step toward achieving greater market legitimacy”, adding: “This launch positions Floki as the only memecoin besides Dogecoin to secure an ETP on a regulated exchange.”

Floki coin is a digital currency inspired by Elon Musk’s Shiba Inu breed dog which is named Floki.

The process of becoming an ETP will involve a portion of the 16.31 billion FLOKI tokens held in the community buyback wallet to be used to provide liquidity.

The remaining tokens will be permanently burned, a move designed to reduce supply and enhance token value.

This will be facilitated through a partnership between a prominent asset manager and an ETP issuer, with the hope of offering this product on a regulated exchange and enabling institutional and retail investors to gain secure, regulated exposure to FLOKI without directly holding the asset.

This latest initiative follows Floki’s recognition by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in November.

The memecoin was acknowledged as a utility token alongside Ethereum and Avalanche, highlighting its role in regulatory discussions on digital assets, during a Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC) meeting.

And was recognised for its NFT-based metaverse game, Valhalla, set to launch in early 2025.

Floki continues to make strategic moves into the traditional market whilst receiving growing regulatory acceptance.