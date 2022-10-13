Audiences could be in for a tasty treat that's 'just right' this Christmas with The Epstein Theatre's pantomime, Goldilocks And The Three Bears.

The show was at St Helens Theatre Royal last Christmas, where it broke Box Office records and gained five-star reviews.

“In my 17 years of being a pantomime dame, I haven’t done Goldilocks”

Mama G from Britain's Got Talent is joining the cast as the Dame, said, "I'm very excited because Goldilocks is quite an unusual pantomime which means that in my 17 years of being a pantomime dame, I haven't done Goldilocks And The Three Bears before I think it might turn out to be my favourite pantomime because it's set in one of my favourite places in the world which is the circus and the circus has come to my second favourite place in the world which is Liverpool!"

“Laugh at all the same things for different reasons”

Mama G continued, "The best thing for me about panto is that it is designed to be enjoyed by children, their parents, their grandparents, and their great-grandparents. Everyone can come to the Epstein Theatre this Christmas and have the greatest time together, laugh at all the same things for different reasons but just have a wonderful experience."

With madcap comedy capers, the show has all the fun of the circus – including circus skills and stunts performed by cast members.

Audiences are invited to join Goldilocks, who, with the help of the Three Bears, tries to save her Big Top from a rival circus owner!

“A villain who draws the audience in”

Hollyoaks actor David Tag is reprising his role as The Ringmaster, he said, "I find that pantomimes could be very in your face, and it's almost to the point that it's so much in your face that you want to have a break. What this one does is takes you through a journey. We have the extravagant dances, and then it brings you right down with a villain who draws the audience in."