Liverpool is always changing, and in the next year many parts of the city could look and feel entirely different. Many ongoing developments are set to be completed in 2024, with many other projects set to break ground or make progress in that time.

These include the new One Park Lane development, the 16-storey building at the mouth of the Baltic Triangle, as well as the much-delayed Isle of Man ferry terminal and, of course, Everton's new Bramley Moore Dock stadium.

Here we take a look at some of the biggest developments that will be completed, break ground or make much progress in 2024.

1 . One Park Lane, Park Lane This building, considered the crown jewel of the Heaps Mill development is set to be completed in the next year. It will be 16 storeys high, with 90 separate apartments and a host of other amenities. Photo: Legacie Developments

2 . Bramley Moore Dock Stadium, Regent Road Everyone, even Reds fans, will have been following how the progress of Everton FC's new stadium is coming along. It is not quite there yet, though the 52,000 capacity stadium is set to be completed in the final weeks of this year. Photo: Everton YouTube

3 . Pall Mall commercial development, Bixteth Street This long-awaited £200m commercial development in the area of Bixteth Street and Tithebarn Street, developed by Kier Property and CTP on behalf of Liverpool City Council, will introduce a new hotel as well as thousands of square-feet of working spaces to the city centre. Photo: Allies & Morrison / planning documents

4 . The Gateway, Leeds Street Ground has now been broken on the massive Gateway residential scheme on Leeds Street which will see the creation of 656 one, two and three-bedroom luxury apartments, across four tower blocks. Work will continue through 2024 and is estimated to be complete by 2026.