10 of North West England's most deprived areas revealed in new government data

New government figures have revealed the areas of North West England with the highest levels of deprivation - with parts of Blackpool, Burnley and Manchester among the most deprived in the country.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Data published by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) ranks every neighbourhood in England based on income, employment, education, health and housing.

The latest Index of Multiple Deprivation 2025 shows that several North West local authority areas have large proportions of neighbourhoods classed among the 10% most deprived in England.

New government figures have revealed the areas of North West England with the highest levels of deprivation | Trappedinburnley/ Rodhullandemu/ Anthony Parkes/

According to the data:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool – 40% of neighbourhoods are among England’s most deprived

Burnley – 40%

Knowsley – 40%

Manchester – 41%

Blackburn with Darwen – 37%

Oldham – 37%

Liverpool – 37%

Pendle – 35%

Hyndburn – 32%

Halton – 31%

The new figures confirm that parts of Blackpool continue to rank among the most deprived neighbourhoods in the country - consistent with previous reports in 2019, 2015 and 2010.

Across England, an area of Jaywick, near Clacton-on-Sea in Essex, was once again named the most deprived neighbourhood, topping the national index for the fourth time in a row.

Local MP Nigel Farage, who represents Clacton, said he was “sad” to see little improvement in his constituency.

“I’m obviously sad that things aren’t improving more quickly,” he told the PA news agency.

“Everybody just feels very burdened these days.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Jaywick topped the national table, the Ministry said the new figures show “the scale of the challenge” facing councils in tackling long-term poverty and inequality.

The MHCLG added that Middlesbrough, Birmingham, Hartlepool, Kingston upon Hull and Manchester are among the districts with the highest overall concentrations of deprivation in England.

The department said London boroughs including Tower Hamlets, Hackney and Newham have the highest rates of income deprivation affecting children and older people.