Up to 1,000 new jobs are set to be created in Liverpool following the launch of a new government initiative to "unleash" artificial intelligence (AI) across the UK.

US IT infrastructure services provider Kyndryl will launch a new hub in the Liverpool City Region, which Prime Minister Keir Starmer says will lead to the creation of 1,000 jobs in over the next three years.

The investment is part of the AI Opportunities Action Plan, which aims to "transform the lives of working people" by revolutionising the UK's public services and putting more money in people's pockets.

Speaking on Sunday evening (January 12), Sir Keir Starmer said: "Artificial Intelligence will drive incredible change in our country. From teachers personalising lessons, to supporting small businesses with their record-keeping, to speeding up planning applications, it has the potential to transform the lives of working people.

"But the AI industry needs a government that is on their side, one that won’t sit back and let opportunities slip through its fingers. And in a world of fierce competition, we cannot stand by. We must move fast and take action to win the global race.

"Our plan will make Britain the world leader. It will give the industry the foundation it needs and will turbocharge the Plan for Change. That means more jobs and investment in the UK, more money in people's pockets, and transformed public services."

The AI Opportunities Action Plan will be backed by three major tech companies - Vantage Data Centres, Nscale and Kyndryl - who have committed to invest £14bn in the UK, creating 13,250 jobs. That is in addition to the £25bn in AI investment announced at the International Investment Summit.