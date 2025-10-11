These are the 11 cheapest* petrol stations in and around Liverpool to fill your tank and get your money’s worth.

Using the latest figures from Petrol Prices , we have created list of the cheapest petrol stations in and around Liverpool, based on the cost of unleaded petrol per litre and the cost of diesel per litre.

Take a look at the gallery below to see the cheapest places for fuel. *Prices were checked on October 10, 2025. Always check prices onsite before you buy.

1 . Costco Liverpool (Costco Liverpool Automat), Liverpool L3 7HY Costco Liverpool (Costco Liverpool Automat) - 121.9p per litre for petrol. Diesel price unavailable. Costco membership required. | Google

2 . Applegreen City Services, Great Howard Street, Liverpool L3 7AT Applegreen City Services - 124.9p per litre for unleaded. 132.7p per litre for diesel. | Google

3 . Go Tranmere (Chester Road), Wirral CH41 9BN Go Tranmere - 124.9p per litre for unleaded. 132.9p per litre for diesel. | Google

4 . Go Kirkdale, Brewster Road, Liverpool L4 3TL Go Kirkdale - 124.9p per litre for unleaded. 132.9p per litre for diesel. | Stock image