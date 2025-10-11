These are the 11 cheapest* petrol stations in and around Liverpool to fill your tank and get your money’s worth.
Using the latest figures from Petrol Prices, we have created list of the cheapest petrol stations in and around Liverpool, based on the cost of unleaded petrol per litre and the cost of diesel per litre.
Take a look at the gallery below to see the cheapest places for fuel. *Prices were checked on October 10, 2025. Always check prices onsite before you buy.
1. Costco Liverpool (Costco Liverpool Automat), Liverpool L3 7HY
Costco Liverpool (Costco Liverpool Automat) - 121.9p per litre for petrol. Diesel price unavailable. Costco membership required. | Google
2. Applegreen City Services, Great Howard Street, Liverpool L3 7AT
Applegreen City Services - 124.9p per litre for unleaded. 132.7p per litre for diesel. | Google
3. Go Tranmere (Chester Road), Wirral CH41 9BN
Go Tranmere - 124.9p per litre for unleaded. 132.9p per litre for diesel. | Google
4. Go Kirkdale, Brewster Road, Liverpool L4 3TL
Go Kirkdale - 124.9p per litre for unleaded. 132.9p per litre for diesel. | Stock image