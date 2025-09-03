Merseyside council workers threatened over removal of flags

Knowsley Council has spoke out regarding “unacceptable” threats made to its personnel, regarding the removal of union jack and St George’s flags.

The local authority said a number of flags have been attached to council-owned assets such as lamp-posts and bridges, which is against the law unless prior permission is sought and obtained.

Union jack and St George's flags have been appearing around the country, sparking conversations around pride and patriotism as well as concerns that they have been used for far-right political movements.

Knowsley Council said that while residents may wish to show their patriotism though public displays, “public safety is our priority” and some flags have not been installed with permission.

The council said it will remove any flags which pose a health and safety risk, are found as part of routine maintenance and prior approval has not been sought or have political or racist undertones or are located to cause community tension. It said that while doing so, “threats have been made to personal” involved in their removal.

A spokesperson for Knowsley Council said: “This is completely unacceptable. Any such incidents of staff being threatened will be reported to the appropriate authority and the Council will seek that the strongest penalties are imposed on those responsible.”

The local authority added that “residents can of course fly flags on their own property” but they must ensure that they do not cause any safety concerns or infringe on other people’s property.