Construction has begun on many exciting projects in Liverpool, including Everton’s new stadium and a brand-new entertainment venue in the Baltic Triangle.
1. Ten of the most interesting building projects in Liverpool
2. £120m super restaurant - The Pump House
A historic Grade II listed building at Stanley Dock is set to be transformed into a £120 million super restaurant. Liverpool City Council have granted planning permission to turn the Victorian Pumphouse next to the Titanic Hotel into a 200-seat luxury waterfront eatery.Developers Stanley Dock Properties say the project is part of a £250 million regeneration plan for the area that will turn it ‘into the city’s most exclusive address’. The Pumphouse Restaurant will be transformed with an 18.5 ft high glass extension overlooking the dock, with the main building featuring a galleried mezzanine floor and cocktail bar.
3. New £40m super fire station
Merseyside Fire and Rescue Authority are set to have a new multi pump super fire station in Aintree. The “world class” station will combine existing sites in Croxteth and Aintree with a budget of almost £40m. The two-storey building will be constructed consisting of four appliance bays, incorporating operational and welfare accommodation, offices and training facilities, external drill and training spaces, as well as a four storey training tower. A training and development academy (TDA) including classrooms, offices, dining space, indoor training facilities and a community meeting room would also be built alongside a mock motorway and railway for training drills.
4. Castle Street hotel, restaurant and bar
A historic former bank building will be transformed into a hotel, restaurant and bar. The former Natwest buildings on Castle Street will see a restaurant and bar on the ground floor, and the upper level and parts of the ground floor will be home to a 92-room hotel. It is not yet known exactly when construction will be complete.