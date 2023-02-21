2 . £120m super restaurant - The Pump House

A historic Grade II listed building at Stanley Dock is set to be transformed into a £120 million super restaurant. Liverpool City Council have granted planning permission to turn the Victorian Pumphouse next to the Titanic Hotel into a 200-seat luxury waterfront eatery.Developers Stanley Dock Properties say the project is part of a £250 million regeneration plan for the area that will turn it ‘into the city’s most exclusive address’. The Pumphouse Restaurant will be transformed with an 18.5 ft high glass extension overlooking the dock, with the main building featuring a galleried mezzanine floor and cocktail bar.