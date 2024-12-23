Liverpool's wealthiest areas: The 11 richest neighbourhoods in Liverpool based on average income data

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 17:00 GMT

Explore the top 11 wealthiest neighbourhoods in Liverpool - including Mossley Hill and Childwall - as revealed by the latest household income data, highlighting the stark contrast between the city's richest and poorest areas.

Residents living in Liverpool's wealthiest neighbourhood earn more than double than those living in the poorest area, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The average households income figures, published by in October 2023 refer to the financial year ending in 2020 and reveal the shocking difference between Liverpool’s richest and poorest areas.

- Inside astonishing £4.5m Merseyside property dubbed 'finest home in North West'

- Get the day’s biggest stories straight to your inbox with Liverpool World’s free newsletter emails

Before applying tax and housing costs, residents in the wealthiest part of the city saw a median average household income of 62,000, while the poorest area had an average household income of £28,000.

Here we reveal the 11 richest areas of Liverpool, based on the latest available ONS figures. Is your neighbourhood on the list?

The average annual household income for Calderstones is £62,000 - according to the latest Office for National Statistics figures published in October 2023.

1. Calderstones - £62,000

The average annual household income for Calderstones is £62,000 - according to the latest Office for National Statistics figures published in October 2023. | William - stock.adobe.com Photo: William - stock.adobe.com

The average annual household income for Childwall West and Wavertree Green is £57,400 - according to the latest Office for National Statistics figures published in October 2023.

2. Childwall West and Wavertree Green - £57,400

The average annual household income for Childwall West and Wavertree Green is £57,400 - according to the latest Office for National Statistics figures published in October 2023. | Image: Wikimedia Photo: Wikimedia

The average annual household income for West Allerton is £54,500 - according to the latest Office for National Statistics figures published in October 2023.

3. West Allerton - £54,500

The average annual household income for West Allerton is £54,500 - according to the latest Office for National Statistics figures published in October 2023. | Google Street View Photo: Google Street View

The average annual household income for Mossley Hill East is £52,700 - according to the latest Office for National Statistics figures published in October 2023.

4. Mossley Hill East - £52,700

The average annual household income for Mossley Hill East is £52,700 - according to the latest Office for National Statistics figures published in October 2023. | Google Earth Photo: Google Earth

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LiverpoolResidentsDataOffice for National Statistics
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice