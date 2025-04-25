Liverpool and its surrounding areas are home to some beautiful manor houses, historic buildings and stately homes - many of which have been standing for centuries.
Perfect for a day out, some of these incredible buildings are surrounded by stunning gardens and acres of greenery.
Many feature original Victorian or Tudor designs, and appear frozen in time, with decoration and furniture being that of many centuries ago. The breathtaking grounds are well worth a visit, and are perfect for exploring in all seasons.
Here are 11 historic houses and stately homes that are a short drive away from central Liverpool.
1. Dunham Massey Hall, Altrincham, Cheshire
Dunham Massey Hall is a lovely Georgian house with stunning gardens and an ancient deer garden. The 17th century house is home to an extensive, historical collection and is open from March to October. 💰 Prices start at £9 for adults, £4.50 for children or free for National Trust members. 📍 Woodhouse Lane, Altrincham, WA14 4SJ
| Francis Franklin, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons Photo: Francis Franklin, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons
2. Tatton Park Country Park, Knutsford, Cheshire
Tatton Park is a gorgeous historic estate in Knutsford, boasting more than 1,000 acres of parkland, a mansion and 50 acres of gardens. A range of activities and events take place throughout the year and there's tons for children to do. 💰 Prices vary but it is cheaper to book online or purchase a park pass. 📍 Tatton Park, Knutsford, Cheshire WA16 6SG | David Dixon, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons Photo: David Dixon, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons
3. Speke Hall, Liverpool, Merseyside
Speke Hall is stunning Tudor manor house in Liverpool, on a grand estate. Surrounded by gorgeous gardens, there is tons to do, including a maze for the kids and a lovely restaurant. 💰 £12 for adults, £6 for children or free for National Trust members. 📍 The Walk, Speke, Liverpool L24 1XD | mrallen - stock.adobe.com Photo: mrallen - stock.adobe.com
4. Rufford Old Hall, Rufford, Lancashire
Rufford Old Hall is a beautiful Tudor building in Rufford, near Ormskirk, owned by the National Trust. Built around 1530, it is surrounded by gorgeous gardens. 💰 £11 for adults, £5.50 for children or free for National Trust members. 📍 Liverpool Road, Rufford, Lancashire L40 1SG | Ian Greig, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons Photo: Ian Greig, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons
