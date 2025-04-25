2 . Tatton Park Country Park, Knutsford, Cheshire

Tatton Park is a gorgeous historic estate in Knutsford, boasting more than 1,000 acres of parkland, a mansion and 50 acres of gardens. A range of activities and events take place throughout the year and there's tons for children to do. 💰 Prices vary but it is cheaper to book online or purchase a park pass. 📍 Tatton Park, Knutsford, Cheshire WA16 6SG | David Dixon, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons Photo: David Dixon, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons