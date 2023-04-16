Nine people managed to scale security fences and make it onto the track.

Police have arrested more than 100 people over the disruption to the Grand National which culminated in protesters scrambling onto Aintree Racecourse and delaying the start of Saturday’s race.

Merseyside Police quickly apprehended nine activists who managed to make it onto the track and later said there had been a total of 118 arrests for offences including causing public nuisance and criminal damages.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Those arrests include protesters that blocked the M57 ahead of the race as well as those who attempted to gain entry onto the course.

Protests: At 5pm, just before the Grand National was due to start, a large number of protesters attempted to gain entry onto the track. The majority were prevented from scaling the boundary fencing but nine people made it onto the course.

Delay: The race was postponed for 14 minutes as police officers and security staff dealt with the protesters from campaign group Animal Rising. The horses that had been out in the parade ring were taken to safety. The race was eventually won by Corach Rambler, ridden by Derek Fox.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Assistant Chief Constable Paul White said: “The perimeter of Aintree racecourse covers an extensive area of between 4-5km and obviously poses challenges for policing. However we have been planning the policing of this event for a number of months and we had a robust plan in place to ensure that we had adequate staff to deal with it.”

“I can confirm a total of 118 people have been arrested today. I would like to thank everyone for their patience whilst this matter was dealt with in a safe and appropriate manner.”

Tragedy: Galashiels-owned horse Hill Sixteen died after breaking his neck in a fall at the first fence of the Grand National steeplechase. It was the third death during the three days of the festival, following that of Dark Raven and Envoye Special.

Advertisement

Advertisement