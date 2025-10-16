Discover 13 of the wonderful cats, kittens, puppies and dogs searching for their forever homes in Liverpool and Merseyside this autumn.
The RSPCA’s Liverpool branch is no longer open but many lovely animals are available to foster or adopt in and around Merseyside, through the Wirral and Chester rescue centre (Wallasey), the Southport, Ormskirk and District centre (Halsall) or the Warrington, Halton & St Helens centre (Warrington).
A variety of dog breeds and cats of different ages are available and they would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home as soon as possible.
Below are 13 delightful cats and dogs up for adoption in and around Merseyside. Take a look at the gallery and see if you could provide them with a loving home. For more information about how to adopt, visit https://www.rspca.org.uk/.
1. George
At 6 years old, George is past the kitten chaos stage and has settled into a calm, affectionate companion who’s just looking for a safe, loving place to call home.
He enjoys peaceful company, soft head rubs,although he may tell you when he has had enough. Once he feels settled and secure, he’s the kind of cat who will be your loyal, loving friend. | RSPCA
2. Shelly - Pocket Bully
Shelly is a two-year-old Pocket Bully. Shelly has hip dysplasia which is manged by pain relief once a day but providing she doesn’t overdo it, it doesn’t cause her a problem. Shelly’s cruciate ligament may rupture as it is showing signs but if this were to happen, the RSPCA vets would do her surgery and there would be no cost to the adopter. She has a grass allergy. | RSPCA
3. Pennywise
Say hello to Pennywise – a 12-year-old tabby with a wise soul and a gentle heart. Don’t let the name fool you – there’s nothing scary about this lovely lad! Pennywise is a calm, sweet-natured cat who’s looking for a peaceful retirement home where he can enjoy his golden years in comfort and love. | RSPCA
4. Scooby - Lurcher
Scooby is a Lurcher cross. He is very friendly but also very bouncy, energetic and strong, so he will need a home to reflect his needs. He will be suitable for an experienced home with owners who have an active lifestyle. He can be rehomed with older teenagers who are used to dogs. | RSPCA