2 . Shelly - Pocket Bully

Shelly is a two-year-old Pocket Bully. Shelly has hip dysplasia which is manged by pain relief once a day but providing she doesn’t overdo it, it doesn’t cause her a problem. Shelly’s cruciate ligament may rupture as it is showing signs but if this were to happen, the RSPCA vets would do her surgery and there would be no cost to the adopter. She has a grass allergy. | RSPCA