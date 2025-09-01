Dozens of super sweet puppies and dogs are searching for loving, permanent homes in and around Liverpool, and hoping to say goodbye to the kennels for the last time.
Dogs Trust Merseyside serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens and has dozens of wonderful dogs up for adoption, including playful young puppies and golden oldies. So, why shop when you can adopt and make an animal’s dream come true?
Below are 21 of the Merseyside rescue centre’s adorable residents who are searching for a family to call their own. Information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.
1. Stitch - Finnish Lapphund
Stitch is a Finnish Lapphund. Stitch can live with other dogs and children of high school age. He will need all his basic training and regular coat care. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Chico - Jack Russell Terrier cross
Chico is a Jack Russell Terrier cross. He is to be rehomed with Titch. They will need to be the only dogs in the home as Chico can be reactive to others. Children over the age of 12 should be fine, and both dogs are house trained though not really used to being left alone for more than an hour. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Luna - Siberian Husky cross
Luna is a Siberian Husky cross. Luna can live with other dogs and children around the age of 10. She is house trained and can be left alone for four hours or so without concern. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Titch - Jack Russell Terrier cross
Titch is a Jack Russell Terrier cross. Titch is to be rehomed with Chico. They will need to be the only dogs in the home as Chico can be reactive to others. Children over the age of 12 should be fine, and both dogs are house trained though not really used to being left alone for more than an hour. | Dogs Trust Merseyside