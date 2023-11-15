Good Food Award 2023/24: All the Merseyside restaurants, cafes and chippies named winners
A selection of brilliant eateries from Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, St Helens and Wirral were named winners, with some scooping Gold Seal awards.
The latest winners of the Good Food Awards have been announced, including a number of brilliant restaurants and cafes in and around Liverpool.
Established in 2002, the annual awards celebrate culinary excellence across the United Kingdom and are highly respected in the food industry.
Split into categories such as Fish and Chips, Cafes and Gastro Pubs, the Good Food Awards are entirely based on merit, and free to enter, with the public casting votes for their favourites.
Also known as The Blue Ribbon for Delicious Dishes, the Good Food Awards are decided based on food quality, service and value.
The highest accolade, The Gold Seal, is given to Good Food Award holders who have attained award status for three consecutive years or more.
Below are all of Merseyside's winners in the Good Food Awards' 2023/24 edition.