A selection of brilliant eateries from Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, St Helens and Wirral were named winners, with some scooping Gold Seal awards.

The latest winners of the Good Food Awards have been announced, including a number of brilliant restaurants and cafes in and around Liverpool.

Established in 2002, the annual awards celebrate culinary excellence across the United Kingdom and are highly respected in the food industry.

Split into categories such as Fish and Chips, Cafes and Gastro Pubs, the Good Food Awards are entirely based on merit, and free to enter, with the public casting votes for their favourites.

Also known as The Blue Ribbon for Delicious Dishes, the Good Food Awards are decided based on food quality, service and value.

The highest accolade, The Gold Seal, is given to Good Food Award holders who have attained award status for three consecutive years or more.

Below are all of Merseyside's winners in the Good Food Awards' 2023/24 edition.

1 . Antonio's Bar and Grill, Knowsley Village Antonio's Bar and Grill was handed the Gold Seal award in the good food category. The restaurant says it delivers much more than just good food and good service, providing diners with the 'wow' factor. Photo: Antonio's Bar and Grill

2 . Bold Street Coffee, Bold Street, Liverpool Bold Street Coffee was handed a Blue Ribbon in the Cafes category. The small yet mighty Bold Street venue serves up delicious coffee, soft serve and the iconic 'buoy' sandwiches. It has recently also launched a shop in Manchester. Photo: Google Street View

3 . Brothers Burgers, Thatto Heath Road, St Helens Brothers Burgers is a popular fast food joint, serving up huge burgers, fries and shakes. The eatery was handed a Blue Ribbon in the Good Food category and was previously named Best Takeaway in the North West.