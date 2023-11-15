The latest award winners have now been revealed, and one Liverpool hotel is featured on the highly respected list.

A Liverpool hotel has been crowned the winner of a Good Hotel Award.

The annual awards celebrate exceptional hospitality throughout the United Kingdom and aim to 'inspire others to strive for greatness' within the industry.

Created by the team behind the highly respected Good Food Award, the Good Hotel Awards are free to enter and solely based on merit.

Offering winners the 'Blue Ribbon for Great Getaways', the awards are given to hotels, B&Bs, serviced apartments and guest houses which receive consistent positive customer feedback and score highly on the policy scorecard. A special 'Gold Seal' is handed to those who hit the criteria for a consecutive three years.

Liverpool's Titanic Hotel. Photo: By Phil Nash from Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Liverpool hotel named in Good Hotel Awards 2023/4

The Titanic Hotel was awarded a Blue Ribbon Good Hotel Award in November, for its room quality, service and value.

The Grade II listed Titanic Hotel is steeped in history and continues to be a popular spot for tourists and those looking for a luxury spa trip.

The hotel in the historic Stanley Dock has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on Google, from over 3,000 reviews, and was also crowned ‘Large Hotel of the Year’ at the prestigious VisitEngland Awards for Excellence.

Other Good Hotel Awards 2023/24 winners in the North West