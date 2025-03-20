13 powerful retro scenes of Liverpool which define the city in the 1990s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 20th Mar 2025, 11:06 BST

These fantatic pictures from the Getty Archive tell stories of Liverpool in the 1990s.

From football and music to urban decay and breaking news, these photos remember a decade.

14 Jun 1996: Fans gather outside a Liverpool pub before the Group C match between the Czech Republic and Italy at Anfield during the European Football Championships. The Czech Republic beat Italy 2-1

1. Liverpool, 1990s

14 Jun 1996: Fans gather outside a Liverpool pub before the Group C match between the Czech Republic and Italy at Anfield during the European Football Championships. The Czech Republic beat Italy 2-1 | Getty Images

Singer Paul McCartney poses at the Cavern Club before performing a gig on December 14th 1999 in Liverpool. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

2. Liverpool, 1990s

Singer Paul McCartney poses at the Cavern Club before performing a gig on December 14th 1999 in Liverpool. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images) | Getty Images

A woman, carrying a push chair, and her young son waiting at a vandalised bus stop in Liverpool, circa 1990. (Photo by Charles Milligan/Getty Images)

3. Liverpool, 1990s

A woman, carrying a push chair, and her young son waiting at a vandalised bus stop in Liverpool, circa 1990. (Photo by Charles Milligan/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Supporters of striking Liverpool dock workers attending a rally for their cause, 22nd March 1997. (Photo by Steve Eason/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

4. Liverpool, 1990s

Supporters of striking Liverpool dock workers attending a rally for their cause, 22nd March 1997. (Photo by Steve Eason/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images

