There are many different pups and older dogs looking for a family to love.
Dogs Trust Merseyside are hoping to find foster parents or forever homes for the gorgeous dogs in their care.
Due to the cost of living crisis, the charity has reported that more and more pups are being given to their rescue centre, as owners can no longer afford to care for them.
From puppies to older dogs, they have tons of canine companions, hoping to bring a little extra joy to your life.
1. Callum
Callum is a Greyhound who can live with children aged 10 and over who are respectful enough to give him his space when he needs it. He is a lovely, sweet boy who can be a little worried at first but quickly settles in to his new situation. Callum enjoys a gentle groom and really relaxes into it, as he adores any type of attention.
2. Zebedee
Zebedee is a crossbreed who needs an adult only home, with no children or other pets. When it comes to other dogs, he is comfortable walking with calm dogs but doesn’t want any close interaction. He would be a great match for owners interested in scent games and activities.
3. Nala
Nala is a Belgian Shepherd (Malinois) cross. She can be a shy girl but she gets attached to people quite quickly and it shouldn't take her long to form a bond with a new family. Nala gets a little overwhelmed if there's lots going on around her, but in quiet areas she likes to have a good sniff around and is much more relaxed.
4. Ninja
Ninja is a Miniature Pinscher who is best suited to a home without other dogs, however he can live with kids aged over ten. He loves to explore new places and really enjoys his walks and going for adventures.