4 . Patches - Crossbreed

Patches is a a crossbreed looking for a home where any children are of high school age and he can be the only pet. Having tested positive for leashmania in the past, it's advisable that Patches doesn't live with anyone who may be immunocompromised, or be around anyone who may be pregnant. He also has a grade four heart murmur but doesn't currently require medication. He is house trained but not used to spending too long by himself. | Dogs Trust Merseyside