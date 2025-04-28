Dogs Trust Merseyside’s rescue centre serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens and has around 60 dogs in its kennels, who would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home.
A range of dog breeds and ages are available for fostering or
Below are 17 of the rescue centre’s newest additions. Information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust website.
1. Walter - Belgian Shepherd cross
Walter is looking for a home where he will be the only pet and where any children, resident or visiting, are over the age of 16. Dogs Trust have limited history so cannot guarantee that Walter will be house trained, and will need somebody at home for most of the day whilst he settles to help with his toilet training and to ensure that he does not become destructive. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Willow - Labrador Retriever
Willow is a Labrador Retriever. She can live with high school aged children, another calm dog and possibly a confident dog-savvy cat with a slow introduction. She is house trained and can be left alone for three or four hours without worry. Willow may be allergic to chicken. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Alice - Labrador Retriever cross
Alice is a Labrador Retriever cross. She can live with children of high school age but needs to be the only dog at home. We have no history for her so cannot guarantee that she is house trained. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Patches - Crossbreed
Patches is a a crossbreed looking for a home where any children are of high school age and he can be the only pet. Having tested positive for leashmania in the past, it's advisable that Patches doesn't live with anyone who may be immunocompromised, or be around anyone who may be pregnant. He also has a grade four heart murmur but doesn't currently require medication. He is house trained but not used to spending too long by himself. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
