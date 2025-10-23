The magical River of Light has arrived in Liverpool, with new installations, interactive experiences and fun photo opportunities for the whole family.

Now in its eighth year, the 2025 theme celebrates ‘The Science of Light’ - with each of the installations inspired by an area of science, technology or nature.

Ten large-scale artworks are spread around the Pier Head, Royal Albert Dock, Liverpool ONE and Exchange Flags, and they’re completely free to see.

The River of Light is open to the public from October 4 to November 2, and the installations will be lit up from 5.00pm - 9.00pm each night, with two quiet hours on October 26 and 29, 4.00pm - 5.00pm.

Ahead of tomorrow’s official opening, take a look at the gallery below for a glimpse into what 2025’s staging of River of Light has to offer.

1 . River of Light 2025 Embrace by Beamhacker. | Emma Dukes

2 . River of Light 2025 Pendulum by Amigo & Amigo. | Emma Dukes

3 . River of Light 2025 Within Water by Yellow Studio. | Emma Dukes