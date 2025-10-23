River of Light returns to Liverpool.placeholder image
19 magical pictures as River of Light illuminates Liverpool waterfront

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 23rd Oct 2025, 20:39 BST

The eighth edition of Liverpool's River of Light returns, celebrating 'The Science of Light'.

The magical River of Light has arrived in Liverpool, with new installations, interactive experiences and fun photo opportunities for the whole family.

Now in its eighth year, the 2025 theme celebrates ‘The Science of Light’ - with each of the installations inspired by an area of science, technology or nature.

Ten large-scale artworks are spread around the Pier Head, Royal Albert Dock, Liverpool ONE and Exchange Flags, and they’re completely free to see.

- River of Light Liverpool: Magical waterfront event returns for 2025 - dates, time, artworks & road closures

The River of Light is open to the public from October 4 to November 2, and the installations will be lit up from 5.00pm - 9.00pm each night, with two quiet hours on October 26 and 29, 4.00pm - 5.00pm.

Ahead of tomorrow’s official opening, take a look at the gallery below for a glimpse into what 2025’s staging of River of Light has to offer.

Embrace by Beamhacker.

1. River of Light 2025

Embrace by Beamhacker. | Emma Dukes

Pendulum by Amigo & Amigo.

2. River of Light 2025

Pendulum by Amigo & Amigo. | Emma Dukes

Within Water by Yellow Studio.

3. River of Light 2025

Within Water by Yellow Studio. | Emma Dukes

Dandelion by Amigo & Amigo.

4. River of Light 2025

Dandelion by Amigo & Amigo. | Emma Dukes

