Explore Liverpool's River of Light festival 2025 featuring 10 innovative artworks inspired by science and technology. Discover event details including dates, times, and road closures.

The magical River of Light festival returns to Liverpool’s beautiful waterfront in under a fortnight, with new installations, interactive experiences and fun photo opportunities for the whole family.

Ten large-scale artworks will be showcased this for the eighth staging of the event, which this year celebrates the theme ‘The Science of Light’ - with each of the installations inspired by an area of science, technology or nature.

River of Light 2025 map. | Visit Liverpool/Google Maps

Working alongside the city's science and innovation community, each of the artworks aim to capture the imagination of visitors in new ways as they explore the free 3km trail along the waterfront, including the Royal Albert Dock, as well as around the Pier Head, Exchange Flags and Liverpool ONE.

Highlights include Face Value by scientist Emma Brass, artist Venya Krutikov and the Invisible Wind Factory, which uses AI and robotics to create an interactive light art game experience that foregrounds the capabilities of these technologies in a playful way.

Artwork Dandelion will be coming to River of Light 2025. | Amigo and Amigo

Visitors can also see Dandelion by Australian artists Amigo and Amigo, which is inspired by the Dandelion flower and its wind-blown petals which some cultures revere for their medicinal qualities.

This latest instalment follows on from the huge success of 2024, when River of Light welcomed record-breaking visitor numbers and brought in a massive £18.9 million to the local economy.

Neuron by Juan Fuentes Studio. | Neuron by Juan Fuentes Studio

Below is everything you need to know about this year’s River of Light.

When is the Liverpool River of Light 2025?

River of Light will return from Friday, October 24 to Sunday, November 2.

Liverpool River of Light 2025 opening times

The installations will be lit up from 5.00pm - 9.00pm each night, with two quiet hours on October 26 and 29, 4.00pm - 5.00pm.

What is the Liverpool River of Light 2025 theme?

This year's theme will be Optics - Science and Light.

Liverpool River of Light 2025 artworks

Embrace by Beamhacker Neuron by Juan Fuentes Studio Cycle by Serge Maheu Pendulum by Amigo & Amigo Within Water FACE VALUE by Emma Brass and Venya Krutikov Dandelion by Amigo & Amigo SPICA by Juan Fuentes Studio Blueprint by Studio Vertigo Optik by The Urban Conga

Will there be fireworks?

No, there are no fireworks at the River of Light.

River of Light Liverpool 2025 road closures and restrictions

There will be road closures at the Pier Head and no access via Brunswick St (exit only).

Access for disabled parking, businesses, residents and workers is via St Nicholas Place between 6.00pm – 9.00pm,

There will be a road closure in place at the entrance to Royal Albert Dock (Salthouse Quay) from 6.00pm – *9.00pm throughout the event. *Subject to change.