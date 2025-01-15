Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 20mph zone could be installed within Liverpool city centre as part of a 20 year plan to transform how people get around the heart of the city.

A huge plan to transform parts of the city centre would include new bus routes, improved areas around transport hubs and a new plans for city centre parking.

Liverpool Council is hoping to encourage people to increase their use of public transport as well as choosing to walk and cycle more. The multi-million pound investment plan follows on from additional connectivity schemes including the £50m redevelopment of Lime Street and the Strand. The second stage of the latter project is expected to recommence later this year.

Among the headline schemes earmarked by Liverpool Council in a wide ranging document to go before members of its cabinet when they meet next week is the potential to introduce a 20mph zone “within the core city centre.” This will go alongside the implementation of a parking strategy to streamline guidance across the city.

It was confirmed before Christmas how parking charges across the city will increase this year as the local authority looks to raise much needed revenue. Additionally, much trailed green bus routes and the readoption of priority measures could be introduced as part of a series of immediate “quick wins.”

As revealed last year, working in partnership with the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority (LCRCA), officials want to install special routes on key services to make the bus the preferred mode of transport and reduce journey times. The green routes will be implemented through a combination of priority lanes, traffic signal upgrades, remodelled junctions and upgraded, accessible passenger facilities.

There are hopes that an initial tranche of work to roll out the green route for the 10A between St Helens and Liverpool will start this year, initially from Lime Street to Low Hill alongside work at Monument Place.

In the longer term there are proposals to change the bus routes, which would link to bus franchising and a suggested routing map that would improve connectivity across the city and its two main underground rail stations.

Cllr Dan Barrington, cabinet member for transport and connectivity, said: “This mobility strategy presents a long-term plan for all types of movement in the city centre. It creates a clear blueprint for more active and sustainable movement.

“One of the key aspects is the improvement of the public realm. Areas such as Castle Street and London Road will be more attractive for people and businesses, boosting the attractions that Liverpool has to offer.”

“Strategies such as this are key in driving the city forward into a future that prioritises people over cars, and creates an attractive and sustainable environment for us all.”

A masterplan is to also be drawn up to guide the redevelopment of Moorfields station. In September last year, Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, earmarked the city centre location as one he would seek to kickstart further improvements at Merseyrail sites.

The city council also hopes to improve pedestrian and transport links around St George’s Gateway. In launching its strategy, the council has put the emphasis on citizens to make it a success.

The document said: “The success of this plan hinges on the involvement of the people of Liverpool. Their needs and demands will guide the way forward beyond this document.

“In identifying and developing the proposals for change, it is recognised that Liverpool is a city with its own distinct character and heart. The council is committed to nurturing hope and creating opportunities that are as unique as Liverpool itself. It will embrace the city’s character in the proposals.”