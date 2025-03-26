Liverpool boasts a rich history, with many fantastic buildings and historic landmarks representing the city for hundreds of years.

The incredible monuments help tell the story of how Liverpool has evolved over of the years and people travel from near and far to take in the city’s architectural wonders.

While Liverpool continues to change and grow, with Everton’s new stadium preparing for the new season, the Royal Albert Dock set for a revamp and the Tate art gallery undergoing a major redevelopment, these longstanding landmarks help the city to hold on to its identity.

We asked our readers to share their favourite Liverpool buildings and have put together a list of the top 29 landmarks mentioned. Take a look at the gallery below and let us know your favourites in the comments.

1 . Compton House, Church Street The iconic Compton House building that stands on Church Street was rebuilt in 1867 after the original was destroyed by fire two years earlier. Now a Grade II-listed building, it was one of the first purpose built department stores in Europe. After being converted into a hotel in 1871, Compton House reverted back to a department store in 1927, when Marks & Spencer moved in. The retailer remained in the building for almost 100 years, before moving to a new location in Liverpool ONE in 2023. It is currently being turned into a Sports Direct. | Emma Dukes

2 . The Bombed Out Church, Leece Street St Luke’s - known locally as the Bombed Out Church - was completed in 1831 but its foundation stone was laid in 1811. During the May Blitz of 1941, the church was hit by a bomb causing a large fire that swept through the building. While the building’s masonry shell remained largely intact, its interior and roof structure was almost entirely destroyed. The Grade I listed church’s interior remained largely derelict until the early 2000s but is now an iconic community space, hosting a range of events. | Discott, CC BY-SA 4.0

3 . Sanctuary Stone, Castle Street Castle Street's Sanctuary Stone is thought to be one of the oldest landmarks in Liverpool. It is believed to date back to the 1200s and was one of two stones marking the precincts of the Liverpool Fairs. | Rept0n1x, CC BY-SA 3.0