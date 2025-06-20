42-year-old man arrested following two suspicious incidents involving underage girls in Warrington
A man has been arrested following two suspicious incidents in Warrington.
At around 11.06pm on Wednesday 18 June, police officers in Warrington received a call from a member of the public stating a 12-year-old girl had been followed by an unknown man near to Warrington Rowing Club on Howley Lane at around 7.15pm that evening.
Shortly after 12pm yesterday police received reports that a 14-year-old girl had been followed by an unknown man in Lovely Lane, Warrington.
A 42-year-old man has since been arrested in relation to the incidents. He remains in police custody at this time assisting officers with their enquiries.