A man has been arrested following two suspicious incidents in Warrington.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 11.06pm on Wednesday 18 June, police officers in Warrington received a call from a member of the public stating a 12-year-old girl had been followed by an unknown man near to Warrington Rowing Club on Howley Lane at around 7.15pm that evening.

Both incidents are thought to be linked. | Google

Shortly after 12pm yesterday police received reports that a 14-year-old girl had been followed by an unknown man in Lovely Lane, Warrington.

A 42-year-old man has since been arrested in relation to the incidents. He remains in police custody at this time assisting officers with their enquiries.