Investigation underway after girl, 12, followed by stranger near Warrington Rowing Club

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 19th Jun 2025, 12:38 BST
An investigation is underway after a 12-year-old girl had been followed by an unknown man near Warrington Rowing Club.

At around 11.06pm on Wednesday officers in Warrington received a call from a member of the public, stating that their 12-year-old daughter had been followed by an unknown man close to the Warrington Rowing Club, near Howley Lane, at around 7.15pm that evening.

The man is described as black, around 40-years-old, of a stocky build, roughly 5’11” tall and was clean shaven, but wearing a facial covering.

The man was also believed to have been wearing a black puffer-style coat, black jogging bottoms and black/grey and white Nike trainers.

As part of their enquiries into fully establishing the circumstances surrounding this incident, officers are now appealing to anyone with any relevant information to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Hopkins, of Warrington CID, said:I understand this may have caused some concern in the community, but we believe it to be an isolated incident.

“We are making numerous enquiries into this incident and, as part of those enquiries, we are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident take place, or has any information relating to it, to please come forward.”

He added: “I’d also urge anyone who may have captured anything relevant on CCTV or dashcam footage that may aid our investigation, to contact police.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or via the website quoting IML-2114182.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

