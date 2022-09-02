5 stories that got people talking in Liverpool this week

We have all of the details of the biggest talking points in Liverpool this week

Police release footage into murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Merseyside Police have released footage of the man they say killed nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel. Detective say he was armed with two guns and jumped into neighbouring gardens to prevent being seen. The enquiry team are attempting to trace everyone in the area at the time of Olivia's murder.

Arrests in connection with the death of Ashley Dale

Detectives investigating the murder of Ashley Dale in Old Swan last month have arrested a fourth person. So far, three people have been bailed in relation to her murder. The 27-year-old man from Dovecot has been conditionally bailed pending further enquiries. Police are continuing to appeal for information in regards to the death of the 28-year-old.

Continued appeal following the shooting of Sam Rimmer

Four men have been arrested and released on bail following the murder of 22-year-old Sam Rimmer. At 11.40 pm on 16 August 2022, Sam was on Lavrock Bank with a group of friends when two electric bikes drove into the cul-de-sac and fired a number of shots toward the group. As a result, Sam was injured, and despite the best efforts of officers and ambulance staff, he was sadly pronounced dead a short while later at hospital.

Four males aged 23, 21, 20 and 17 from Liverpool who were arrested on suspicion of murder have since been bailed.

A special guest sparkles at Alder Hey

Strictly's Shirley Ballas has opened a special 'Urban Foraging Station' at Alder Hey after it was showcased at the Chelsea Flower Show. Funded by 'Project Giving Back', the garden is the creation of Hugh and Howard Miller and has been designed to support children's mental and physical health by encouraging engagement with nature through foraging, sharing healthy food, play and relaxing.

