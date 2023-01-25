The neighbourhood has a huge park, plenty of restaurants and rising house prices.

The 2021 census results revealed the areas in the city with the highest average household income. Calderstones made the top of the list. Not surprisingly, it is also the most expensive area to buy property in, with the highest median house prices in the year to June at a figure of £494,000.

With a stunning park and plenty of places to eat and drink well, we take a close look at the area.

94-acre family park

We're not short on beautiful parks in Liverpool, but Calderstones in south Liverpool holds some of the oldest histories in the city. The 94-acre family park boasts woodland, a lake and fields, and beautiful Japanese and old English gardens. The Calder Stones give the local area its name. These stones were first used to form a structure and decorated with carvings over 4000 years ago.

The Allerton Oak

The park itself is home to Liverpool's oldest and most majestic inhabitant, the Allerton Oak. It was crowned UK Tree of the Year in 2019, and the council estimate it is worth at least half a million pounds. A popular landmark, local lore has it to be around 1,000 years old. Legend has it that in medieval times the local court, known as a 'Hundred Court' would meet under the tree branches, as they lacked a courthouse. Today the tree is fenced off to protect it, and metal poles support its heavy boughs.

Strawberry Field

Just a stone's throw away is Strawberry Field. Growing up near the site, as a child, John Lennon used to jump over the wall into the grounds, where he would play with the children who lived there. The Salvation Army opened its doors in 1936, and for nearly 70 years, the site supported some of Liverpool's most vulnerable children until it closed in 2005. It's now home to a visitor centre, cafe and shop, allowing visitors to walk through the grounds where Lennon played as a child.

Allerton Road

If all that walking through the green, green grass of south Liverpool has given you an appetite, well, you're absolutely spoilt for choice. As well as watering holes to whet your whistle, Allerton Road is home to many restaurants. So whether you're looking for bottomless brunch, a vegan feast or just a coffee and a cake, with the likes of Greek, Chinese, Italian and more on offer - you could almost eat around the world on this short stretch of road.

The Residents

Of course, we know it's the people who make the place, and this part of the city is no exception. We've already mentioned at least one famous former resident, but the community here are the real unsung heroes. A group of local campaigners fought to save a slice of the park from a controversial housing development. Members of Save Calderstones Park fought to keep the former depot and botanical greenhouse site, where plans to build fifty luxury houses were scrapped following a High Court ruling.

