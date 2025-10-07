The Ivy Asia | The Ivy Asia

The Ivy Collection has officially confirmed the opening date for The Ivy Asia in Liverpool, marking the city’s second venue from the renowned hospitality brand.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set to open on November 4th, the new restaurant will be located above the existing Ivy Liverpool Brasserie on Castle Street, which opened last year in the iconic former Bank of England building.

Since its launch on November 19, 2024, the Ivy Liverpool Brasserie has become one of the city's most popular dining spots, frequently ranking among the most-booked restaurants and attracting celebrities and influencers alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, the brand is expanding its footprint in Liverpool with a theatrical, Asian-inspired concept that promises a vibrant and immersive dining experience.

The Ivy Asia | The Ivy Asia

In a statement, a spokesperson for The Ivy Asia said: “The Ivy Asia is delighted to announce its upcoming arrival in Liverpool this autumn, with a spectacular new restaurant set to open above the much-loved Ivy Liverpool Brasserie.

“As the newest addition to their existing eight locations nationwide, The Ivy Asia Liverpool will showcase the brand’s signature blend of vibrant interiors, theatrical dining, and Asian-inspired cuisine. Guests will be taken on a sensory journey of bold flavours, creative cocktails, and an atmosphere like no other.”

The menu will differ from the hearty offerings of the Brasserie below, instead highlighting exotic dishes such as seared wagyu beef, alongside a wide selection of sushi and sashimi. The décor will also mirror the brand's other Ivy Asia venues, featuring lively floral displays and distinctive Asian cultural accents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ivy Asia

To celebrate the announcement, an activation event was held earlier today on Castle Street, transforming the area with cherry blossom trees and pink petals from midday. Attendees were handed gold envelopes revealing the official opening date and were gifted a complimentary item, such as a glass of fizz, to redeem during a future visit.

The Ivy Asia Liverpool will be the ninth location in the UK and is set to deliver the brand’s signature blend of bold flavours, creative cocktails, and theatrical flair to the heart of the city.