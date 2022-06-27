Southport-born presenter is ‘counting blessings’ after coming through her eight-month long fight with cancer.

Southport-born DJ Adele Roberts has revealed she’s free from bowel cancer following eight months of treatment and thanked the ‘angels’ at the NHS trust who cared for her.

In a post on Instagram, the 43-year-old said that being told she was cancer free was "the most beautiful sound I think I’ve ever heard".

Ms Roberts went public with the fact she was undergoing treatment for bowel cancer in October last year and would be having surgery to remove a tumour.

The presenter has been very open about her treatment, particularly with her use of a stoma bag, which attaches to her abdomen and collects her faeces, and her experience of chemotherapy.

Taking to social media to share her good news, Ms Roberts posted an image alongside her doctor at Whittington Health NHS Trust and wrote: "Angel on Earth. The day I’ve been waiting for.

"Hearing the words "you’re free of cancer" absolutely took my breath away. I keep replaying it in my mind. It was the most beautiful sound I think I’ve ever heard. Even though I was praying Dr Khan would say that to me I don’t think my head let me believe it until I heard it.”

In the post, she reserved a special mention for the support of partner Kate Holderness and also said she was in ‘awe’ of other people fighting cancer, saying they had inspired her.

Who is Adele Roberts?

Ms Roberts is a broadcaster, reality TV star and DJ from Southport, Merseyside.

She first found fame after appearing in Channel 4’s Big Brother series in 2002, alongside Jade Goody, Alison Hammond and Kate Lawler.

The 42-year-old finished seventh in the show after being evicted on 5 July 2002, after 43 days.

Ms Roberts later returned to the series in 2007 and took part in a task for Big Brother 8 alongside former housemate, Alex Sibley.

Adele Roberts confirmed she has bowel cancer in a brave message shared on social media (Photo: Getty Images)

She landed her first radio job in 2002 at Rock FM in Lancashire, presenting the weekly ‘Smooth Grooves Show’, and went on to join Galaxy in Leeds - now Capital - in 2006.

She joined the BBC in 2012 as part of the Radio 1 Xtra team, before moving to Radio 1 in 2015 to host the Early Breakfast Show.

Earlier this year, Ms Roberts took over the Weekend Breakfast programme as part of a shake up with current hosts of the breakfast show moving to afternoons.

The presenter and DJ also appeared on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity show in 2019 and was the first campmate to be voted off.

Who is Kate Holderness?

Ms Roberts is in a relationship with actress Kate Holderness, who is best known for starring in Emmerdale.

The couple both appeared on the sixth series of Celebrity Coach Trip on E4 in 2020, which Ms Roberts won.

The 37-year-old actress spoke out in support of her partner on social media, saying she is “so grateful to the GP who sent her fon or further checks”.

Roberts (right) pictured with her partner Kate Holderness (left) (Photo: Getty Images)

In a post on Instagram, Ms Holderness wrote: “Three little words - Free of Cancer! My love, you did it! It’s so strange to think that this time last year we had no clue what was ahead and now here we are - celebrating being free of something we didn’t even have an inkling about nine months ago!

“I’ve always known how strong and determined you are but you have absolutely taken my breath away through this. Being by your side has been a privilege. Thank you for showing me what strength, positivity and gratitude can do.