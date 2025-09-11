Netflix drama 'Adolescence' swept the National Television Awards, winning Best Drama and Drama Performance.

Adolescence star Owen Cooper bagged yet another prestigious award last night (September 11), earning the ‘Drama Performance’ accolade at the National Television Awards (NTA’s).

The 15-year-old actor, who played Jamie Miller in the gritty Netflix drama, beat his co-star Stephen Graham for the award.

Cooper and Graham were not in attendance at the sparkling ceremony, however, co-star Amari Bacchus accepted the ‘Drama Performance’ Award on Cooper’s behalf. He also showed a video of the Warrington star thanking his co-stars and fans.

Amari Bacchus accepts the 'Drama Performance' Award on behalf of Owen Cooper during the NTA's 2025. | Getty Images for the NTA's

Adolescence also won the ‘Best Drama’ Award, beating the likes of MobLand and Ludwig for the coveted title. Jo Hartley and Mark Herbert accepted the award alongside other key figures responsible for the hit series.

The four-part drama, co-written by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, was filmed in one continuous shot and sees teenager Jamie Miller (Cooper), accused of murdering a teenage girl, named Katie. Graham plays Jamie's father, Eddie Miller. The cast also includes Ashley Walters, Christine Tremarco, Erin Doherty and Faye Marsay.

Amari Bacchus, Jo Hartley, Kaine Davis, Mark Herbert, Emily Feller and Fatima Bojang accept the 'New Drama' Award for 'Adolescence' during the NTA's 2025 at The O2 Arena on September 10, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for the NTA's) | Getty Images for the NTA's

Directed by Liverpool-born Philip Barantini, the psychological drama sees Jamie’s family and police detectives search for answers in the wake of the shocking tragedy. It is full of difficult moments and incredible acting, and delves into how social media and ‘incel’ culture shapes the youth of today.

The British drama racked up 66.3 million views in just two weeks - making it the most-watched UK series of all time on Netflix - and sparked important conversations in the House of Commons.

Other notable winners from this year’s award ceremony in London include the I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here cast, including Coleen Rooney, who scooped the ‘Reality Competition’ award, and Gary Lineker who beat Ant and Dec for the ‘TV Presenter’ accolade.