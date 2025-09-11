Police are appealing for information following a fatal road traffic collision on the M57 motorway in Knowsley yesterday.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 3.05pm officers were called to reports a black Audi A5 had left the motorway and caught fire on the northbound carriageway close to junction 2 and 3 (Knowsley).

Sadly the motorist, a man in his 60s, was pronounced deceased after suffering serious injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are appealing for information following a fatal road traffic collision on the M57 motorway in Knowsley yesterday. | Google

A post mortem will be carried out to establish his cause of death.

A 31-year-old year old man from Kirkby has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of the incident.

He was taken to a police station and will be interviewed by detectives.

Emergency services remain at the scene and some road closures continue to be in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorists are advised to avoid the area while the matter is being dealt with.

Detective Sergeant Kurt Timpson, Lead Investigating Officer from Merseyside Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “First and foremost our thoughts remain with the family of the man who sadly lost his life following the collision this afternoon.

“His family have been informed and are being supported by our specially trained family liaison officers.

“We have launched an investigation into the man’s death, and it is now a priority for us to get answers on how the collision occurred and my team are working to establish the key facts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Although someone has been arrested, this investigation remains in the early stages and as such we keep an open mind about the circumstances and appeal for the public’s help to assist us.

“We ask motorists who were in the area at around 3pm or immediately after the collision to please check your dashcam footage (front and rear) for any vital evidence which may help with our enquiries. Any help we receive, no matter how insignificant it may seem may help.

“Our priority is to ensure that we get answers for the family of the man who has died at this devastating time.”

Anyone with information is asked to DM Merseyside Police Contact Centre, contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on (0151) 777 5747, or email [email protected] quoting reference number 25000750601.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.